57m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape lifestyle audit finds MECs, partners live a lifestyle in line with their income

Tammy Petersen
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Jonathan Lestrade
  • An independent audit has found that Western Cape MECs and their partners all live a lifestyle in line with their income.
  • The audit covered a two year period from 1 June 2017 to 31 May 2019 when Premier Alan Winde's cabinet was appointed.
  • In a heat map, all scored green, meaning the audit did not identify any suspicious transactions or areas of concern that could have an influence on the ability to hold office.

Western Cape MECs and their partners have all been found to live a lifestyle in line with their income, Premier Alan Winde has said.

This after they underwent lifestyle audits at the beginning of his term, conducted by Nexus Forensic Services, an independent contractor appointed through an open tender process, he said in a statement.

The audit covered a two year period from 1 June 2017 up to 31 May 2019, when Winde's cabinet was appointed.

Intelligence Searches (BIS) were conducted and included questionnaires and supporting documents for the declarations made on the questionnaires, whereafter their bank statements were analysed.

In a heat map, all scored green, meaning the audit did not identify any suspicious transactions or areas of concern that could have an influence on the ability to hold office.

"The final report found that all ministers and their spouses led lifestyles commensurate with their income during the two year period and did not pick up any conflicts of interest," Winde said.

The contractor, however, advised that Director General Harry Malila request members of the executive to declare interests in any dormant or non-active business entities, in line with best practice.

"When I became Premier last year, I committed to clean and open governance. One of my commitments was lifestyle audits for all members of my cabinet and I am pleased to say that I have received and studied the final report which shows that all members of cabinet and their spouses live a lifestyle in line with their income and that there were no conflicts of interest," Winde said.

He explained the lifestyle audits, both at the beginning and end of his term, was to ensure that no one was able to use their position on the provincial executive to enrich themselves.

Related Links
Winde wants NDZ, Mkhize to consider 'differentiated approach' for Western Cape as deaths flatten
Using the law to justify family members doing business with state 'outrageous' - ANC NEC's Gungubele
ANALYSIS | 'Outraged and embarrassed': Could this be the ANC's most dishonest statement ever?
Read more on:
alan windecape town
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
45% - 1239 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
28% - 777 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
27% - 727 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.61
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
20.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
12.42
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
2043.81
(+0.73)
Silver
26.94
(+2.96)
Platinum
956.00
(+2.40)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2153.00
(+1.16)
All Share
57324.88
(+1.91)
Top 40
52976.61
(+1.97)
Financial 15
9847.58
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
76003.87
(+1.41)
Resource 10
59224.84
(+3.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo