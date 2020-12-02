Western Cape lockdown: Winde to announce new Covid-19 interventions

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is expected to announce the details of interventions, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the province, on Thursday.

Some municipalities have already closed public facilities amid a resurgence of cases on the Garden Route.

The interventions are expected to focus on stronger enforcement and behavioural change.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated he is against a blanket lockdown, and is expected to announce the details of "specific" interventions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the province on Thursday.

"The Western Cape has seen a resurgence of Covid-19 in recent weeks and the increase in cases must be carefully monitored and managed. The Western Cape does not, however, support a lockdown being imposed on the province.

"We believe that local, targeted interventions based in science and common sense will not only help to flatten the curve of infection, but will also protect businesses and the economy from the negative impact of a lockdown," Winde said in his daily statement on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the Western Cape had recorded 10 442 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 132 642 confirmed cases. There have been 117 501 recoveries in the province.

An additional 28 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4 699.

"The Western Cape, for its part, will be working on specific and localised interventions aimed at reducing the infection rate," he added.

"The province has for the duration of this pandemic, worked to introduce smart, innovative ways to reduce risk and infection. We will make further announcements during tomorrow's digicon on interventions which are focused on behaviour change and stronger enforcement.

Fatigue

"I understand that Covid-19 fatigue has set in, and at this time of year, residents want to relax and enjoy everything that this province has to offer. However, in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones until a vaccine becomes widely available, we must continue to implement simple behavioural steps."

Due to a spike in Covid-19 numbers, some Garden Route municipalities are cancelling large events and closing public venues, such as town halls and sporting grounds, ahead of an influx of holidaymakers.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said due to the risks of the virus spreading at large gatherings, mass public gatherings would be cancelled in some areas of the province until the resurgence was under control.

"This is primarily with regards to events where organisers need to apply for permits. These permits will not be granted on the Garden Route, while some parts of the Central Karoo have already made public facilities unavailable for events," he added.

On Wednesday, Winde said the provincial government was waiting for further announcements from President Cyril Ramaphosa on potential national interventions, but was working on localised interventions in the meantime.