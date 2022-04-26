1h ago

Western Cape man accused of murdering teenage boy to undergo psychiatric evaluation

accreditation
Marvin Charles
  • Daniel Smith, 56, who is accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy, is set to undergo psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital. 
  • Smit made a brief appearance in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
  • The case was postponed to 23 May for the 30-day observation.

The Klawer man arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of a 13-year-old boy has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital.

Daniel Smit, 56, made his second appearance in the Klawer Magistrate's Court, Western Cape, on Tuesday.               

Smit was arrested two months ago after human remains were found in sewage pipes at his home.

The remains have been confirmed to be those of Jerobiojin van Wyk, who had gone missing days earlier. 

Smit faces charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, defeating the administration of justice and failure to report an accident to the police.

During his court appearance, Smit - dressed in a bright yellow shorts and a checked shirt - sat quietly in the dock while his legal representative submitted an application to the court requesting he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

READ | Klawer murder: Jerobiojin van Wyk's family won't meet with accused as he denies more child killings

The State said it did not oppose the application, which came after a report from psychologist CWA van Zyl that highlighted several points which Van Zyl felt needed to be investigated by a psychiatrist. 

Daniel Smit
Murder-accused Daniel Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Monday. (Photo via NPA)

The court also heard there was still outstanding evidence, including a DNA report, two witness statements, and cellphone plotting analysis.

The case was postponed to 23 May for the 30-day observation, and 27 June for further investigation. The accused will be back in court on 23 May 2022.

Included in the psychologist's report was an outline of events that led to Jerobiojin's death.

His heartbroken mother, Triesa van Wyk, threw a water bottle at Smit as she confronted him before breaking down. 

Meanwhile, outside court, emotions ran high as angry Klawer residents held a demonstration, holding aloft a coffin and a cross and raising awareness of gender-based violence in the community. 

