1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape man arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R570K

Lwandile Bhengu
Drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from a home in Thembalethu in the Western Cape.
Drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from a home in Thembalethu in the Western Cape.
Supplied

A Western Cape man has been arrested after drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from his home in George on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, police said they raided the man's home in Thembalethu as part of their Safer Festive Season operations in the Garden Route. 

"Members attached to the Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, Provincial Detectives (Narcotics Section) and the Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team descended on a drug outlet. A search of the premises ensued when the members found large plastic containers with dagga stashed inside. The police confiscated 71 kilograms of dagga packed in 1kg vacuum packets and 10kg parcels ready for delivery or collection," said police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies.

The man, 48, was charged with dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Drugs
Drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from a home in Thembalethu in the Western Cape. (Supplied)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10097 votes
No, I will not
39% - 8822 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3419 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.41
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
51.35
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.63)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo