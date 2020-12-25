Western Cape man arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R570K

A Western Cape man has been arrested after drugs valued at R570 000 were seized from his home in George on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, police said they raided the man's home in Thembalethu as part of their Safer Festive Season operations in the Garden Route.

"Members attached to the Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence, Provincial Detectives (Narcotics Section) and the Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team descended on a drug outlet. A search of the premises ensued when the members found large plastic containers with dagga stashed inside. The police confiscated 71 kilograms of dagga packed in 1kg vacuum packets and 10kg parcels ready for delivery or collection," said police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies.

The man, 48, was charged with dealing in drugs and was expected to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate's Court on Monday.