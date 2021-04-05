Western Cape man arrested for possession of unlicensed battle rifle in weekend crackdown

A Western Cape man who was allegedly found in possession of a military battle rifle has been arrested in Graafwater.

Police said an assortment of ammunition rounds was also confiscated from his home.

He is one of six people who were arrested during Easter weekend operations.

A man from Graafwater in the Western Cape has been arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, after police allegedly confiscated a military battle rifle from his home.

Police pounced on the man's home on Saturday, where they also allegedly found an assortment of ammunition rounds.

The 58-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police were investigating the man's alleged possession of the weapon and the purpose of the rifle.

The man is one of six people who were arrested in police operations over the Easter weekend in which drugs were uncovered, as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Acted on tip-off

During the operations, which began on Friday, members of the Delft Crime Prevention Unit arrested three people and confiscated an unlicensed firearm, drugs and stolen property.

This was after police acted on a tip-off about suspicious activities at the home in Lukwart Street in Delft South. Rwexana said officers arrived at the address, seized the items and arrested three people.

In a separate incident on Friday, Delft Crime Prevention Unit members arrested a 24-year-old man during a stop-and-search operation. The man was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the Western Cape police's Integrated Task Team arrested a 62-year-old woman in Kiki, Gugulethu, for the possession of drugs. Rwexana said the team acted on a tip-off and found crystal methamphetamine worth a substantial amount of money in the woman's possession.

All six people are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts on Tuesday, Rwexana said.