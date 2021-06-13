Western Cape man drowns at Herolds Bay

A 22-year-old man has drowned at Herolds Bay in the Western Cape, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

According to Herolds Bay NSRI deputy station commander Mike Vonk, the man was reported to have been caught in strong rip currents while swimming.

READ | PICS: Two girls drown while swimming in KZN dam

A volunteer and a bystander had paddled the man out on surfboards to keep him afloat while waiting for the NSRI.

"The casualty, a local man, aged 22, was rescued onto our sea rescue craft and he was brought to shore where CPR [Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation] efforts were commenced by NSRI medics, paramedics and three doctors, who were on the beach at the time and who assisted with CPR.

"Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man, sadly he was declared deceased."

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket.