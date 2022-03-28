Western Cape man arrested for murder after reporting 'sudden death' of girlfriend to police

A man has been arrested in Pacaltsdorp for the murder of his girlfriend.

He reported her sudden death to police.

Police said there were signs of blunt trauma and visible bruises on her body and head.

A 46-year-old Western Cape man was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend after he reported her "sudden death" to the police.

The man was arrested in Pacaltsdorp on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.



"However, when members responded to the scene at their residence in Llama Street, Dellville Park, Pacaltsdorp, they found the victim on a mattress on the living room floor. She had already succumbed to multiple injuries with signs of blunt trauma and visible bruises on her body and head. Upon further investigation of the scene, police members found blood traces in the hallway as well as in the second bedroom of the house, indicating a possible physical altercation," Pojie said.

The woman was later identified as 30-year-old Andrisia Alaart.

An autopsy will be conducted early in the week to determine the possible cause of her death, Pojie added.

The man is in detention in the Pacaltsdorp police holding cells on a charge of murder.

He is expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court later on Monday.





