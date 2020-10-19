1h ago

Man in court for allegedly stabbing pregnant girlfriend to death

Nicole McCain
A Pacatsdorp man has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his 29-year-old girlfriend, Leonie Williams, to death.
A Pacaltsdorp man has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his 29-year-old girlfriend, Leonie Williams, to death.

Williams was pregnant, says police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, and died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

The accused, 46-year-old Elton Veldman, appeared in the George Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder. He was held in custody and the case was postponed to Tuesday, 27 October for a formal bail application.

Pojie dispelled rumours that William’s stomach had been sliced open to remove the foetus, saying the autopsy had established that there were no “cut wounds”.


