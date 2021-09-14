1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape matric pupils prioritised for Covid-19 jabs

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
One of the pupils to vaccinate was Likho Joja from Fairdale High School. (WCED)
One of the pupils to vaccinate was Likho Joja from Fairdale High School. (WCED)
WCED
  • Western Cape matric pupils are being prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines.
  • Slots at specific vaccination sites are being made available to pupils 18 and older.
  • The vaccination programme aims to minimise disruptions to matric exams.   

Matric pupils are being prioritised for their Covid-19 jabs in a partnership between the Western Cape health and education departments.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said specific arrangements were being made to prioritise pupils at selected vaccination sites.

READ | Matric vaccinations key to reducing exam disruptions, say Western Cape health officials

She said the process had been communicated to schools, and that the names of pupils, along with parental consent, would be submitted to the school districts. Vaccination time slots would then be arranged for pupils, accompanied by a school representative at a vaccination site. The districts were also arranging transport.

Likho Joja from Fairdale High School was one of the matrics who got their jab. 

"I decided to get vaccinated because I have seen a lot of people who have been infected by Covid-19, and some of them succumbed to the virus. It's important that I take the vaccine, especially because I am in my matric year. I cannot afford not to go to school as this is an essential time in my school life," said Joja.

Matric learners are being prioritised for their Co
Matric pupils are being prioritised for their Covid-19 jabs in a partnership between the provincial health and education departments. (WCED)
Supplied WCED

Tiffany April from Ravensmead Senior Secondary School said she had decided to have the vaccine because she knew she would stand a better chance of surviving should she get the virus.

Yonda Mzamo from Fairdale High School said getting the vaccine was the best solution to ensure protection against the virus.

"I am scared that I might be infected by Covid-19 and miss some of my final exam papers. Getting the vaccine is the best option for me right now,” Mzamo added.

"Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is very important for us doing matric this year as we will be writing the NSC exams later this year. We need to ensure that we protect ourselves in order to complete our matric year this year," said Zinathi Mqombothi from Fairdale High School.

According to Western Cape health officials, ensuring matrics were vaccinated would offer the best chance to reduce disruptions during the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

Last year, there was a significant impact on matric exams because of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, Western Cape's health department head Dr Keith Cloete previously told News24.

"We want to protect matrics as much as possible to have an uninterrupted matric exam period towards the end of the year. That is one of the key drivers of returning society to normality," he said.

Only pupils older than 18 are currently eligible for vaccination.

"With matric exams just around the corner, I want to encourage as many of our matric learners aged 18 and over to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible in time for their National Senior Certificate examinations," said Schäfer.

"We have seen some positive and informed responses from young adult matrics who have opted to get vaccinated. We hope that other candidates that qualify also take up the opportunity afforded to them."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
debbie schäferwestern capeeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
44% - 4 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
11% - 1 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
22% - 2 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
22% - 2 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.19
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.73
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,795.95
+0.1%
Silver
23.79
+0.2%
Palladium
1,951.03
-6.7%
Platinum
951.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,175
-0.6%
All Share
64,367
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,851
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,823
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,232
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo