Western Cape MEC calls for more police resources after spate of murders

NIcole McCain
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Peter Abrahams/SON
  • Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for more police resources in the province.
  • Seven bodies were found over the weekend, with four people still missing.
  • The department will work to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book, said Fritz.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for increased police resources in the province following a spate of murders.

Fritz highlighted several murders which took place in the province over the weekend. Seven bodies have been found, while police continue to search for another four people believed to have been murdered.

In one incident, four people were killed in Wellington, while a 27-year-old woman's body was discovered in Paarl in a separate incident.

Western Cape police are also investigating the disappearance of four people in Mfuleni. This search led police to the bodies of two men.

"The crime on our streets is outrageous, and, as the provincial government, we are demanding greater policing resources in the Western Cape so that the SAPS can be more effective in fighting crime," said Fritz.

Fritz added that policing remained a national government competency and that provincial government was limited to playing an oversight role. However, he said his department would assist in bringing the perpetrators to book.

"I am going to instruct my department to follow up on all these cases as far as we can in terms of our current powers. We have an advocate who works with gender-based violence cases in the Court Watching Brief Unit, and my hope is that he will assist in attaining justice for that woman. And our LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers are going to continue their work of bringing greater visible policing to our communities," he said.

