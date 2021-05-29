1h ago

Western Cape MEC joins Run for the Ocean campaign to tackle plastic pollution

Lisalee Solomons
Run for the Oceans, from 28 May to 8 June, is aimed at addressing plastic waste levels in the ocean.
  • Western Cape MEC Anroux Marais has joined a 5km walk as part of the Run for the Oceans campaign.
  • For every kilometre tracked on the Adidas running app between 28 May and 8 June, Adidas and Parley will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles.

They have been out there in numbers - local runners, walkers and environmental activists, braving the winter cold, to do their bit for the ocean as part of the Adidas Run For The Oceans initiative.

And in the Western Cape, Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais joined in and participated in a 5km walk.

Run for the Oceans, from 28 May to 8 June, is aimed at addressing plastic waste levels in the ocean and participants are encouraged to use the Adidas running app, Strava or Joyrun, to record their runs.

For every kilometre tracked on the Adidas running app, Adidas and its partners Parley, will clean up the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles, up to a maximum of 500 000 pounds of marine plastic waste from beaches, remote islands and coastlines.

Marais was "excited" for the 5km walk on Saturday, adding that she was happy to do her part to rid the ocean of plastic waste.

"Just running a few kilometres could make a world of a difference. We know we have a plastic problem and that we need innovative ways to get rid of it. We need help from everyone, everywhere, to address our plastic problems, and this is a good start," she added.

"The Western Cape government welcomes the innovative efforts to end plastic waste through such a big sports activation as the Adidas Run for the Oceans campaign," Marais said.

The MEC has committed to cover at least " 20km before 8 June".

"We all must do our part to help this much-needed intervention," Marais said.

Parley CEO and founder Cyrill Gutsch said the initiative was "more than just a run or awareness campaign".

Since 2015, Adidas has made more than 30 million pairs of shoes with Parley ocean plastic. 

"The plastic waste is intercepted on beaches and coastal communities, preventing it from polluting the oceans. But while progress has been made on the journey towards a more sustainable future, there is still work to be done in reducing marine plastic pollution," he added.

Run for the Oceans has united more than 3 million runners around the world, and clocked 25.5 million kilometres, raising $2.5 million to help Parley develop its initiatives and educational programmes in the fight against marine plastic pollution.

By 2025, Adidas aims to achieve a cumulative participation of 40 million people.

