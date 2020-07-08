13m ago

Western Cape municipal mayor dies from Covid-19

Jenna Etheridge
Langeberg mayor Henry Jansen. (Supplied)
  • Langeberg mayor Henry Jansen died from the virus on Tuesday.
  • He had been in hospital for more than a week.
  • Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said Jansen's death came as a shock despite the "times we are in".

Langeberg mayor Henry Jansen has died due to Covid-19, the municipality in the Western Cape confirmed on Wednesday.

Jansen died on Tuesday afternoon after being hospitalised at the Mediclinic Worcester for more than a week, said municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni.

He was 64.

"Alderman Jansen has provided the municipality with excellent leadership since his election in August 2016 and his passing leaves a big void," he said.

"He lived for the people of the municipality and was passionate about the area and its potential and he was proud of our achievements as an administration."

Jansen had previously served as deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said Jansen's death came as a shock "despite the very real danger of the times we are in".

He extended his condolences to Jansen's family, friends and the community.

Mokweni encouraged all residents in the region to abide by social distancing and hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

The municipality was offering its support to his family.

