11m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape neighbourhood watches to resume, but restricted to 20 patrollers

Nicole McCain
CPFs will be able to operate in the Western Cape.
CPFs will be able to operate in the Western Cape.
Getty Images
  • Neighbourhood watch activities are allowed to resume under Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown.
  • Up to 20 patrollers will be deployed per shift, with cloth masks and hand sanitisers to be supplied to neighbourhood watches.
  • Neighbourhood watch members will encourage social distancing at places where people congregate, including shopping centres, schools and Sassa pay points.

Neighbourhood watches will be used to promote social distancing in public places in targeted Covid-19 hotspots in the Western Cape.

This will from part of a programme that will see a maximum of 20 neighbourhood watch members deployed at a time, according to information provided at a briefing on Saturday.

MUST READ | Spike in murder rate since alcohol ban was lifted, says Cele

At the briefing with neighbourhood watch members in Khayelitsha, the Western Cape Department of Community Safety communicated the roll-out of the neighbourhood watch programme in response to the pandemic and committed to support neighbourhood watches operating in Covid-19 hotspots.

Cloth masks, sanitisers

In a statement released on 1 June, Western Cape Community Safetey MEC Albert Fritz confirmed neighbourhood watches were able to operate under Level 3 of the national lockdown.

Fritz said neighbourhood watches would serve to prevent crime such as vandalism, which had increased during lockdown.

READ | Ramaphosa concerned over 'surge' in violence during Level 3

He added the department would provide cloth masks and hand sanitisers to neighbourhood watch members and set the number of members permitted to operate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said they would also encourage self-distancing between volunteers, ensuring that those who show symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with Covid-19 are not permitted to operate.

In targeted Covid-19 hotspot areas, the department will support neighbourhood watch activities such as encouraging and promoting social distancing at places where people congregate, including shopping centres, schools, Sassa pay points and other spots identified by the community.

Shifts

This programme will see a minimum of 12 patrolling and placement shifts implemented per month by each qualifying accredited neighbourhood watch structure. A maximum of 20 members will be deployed at a given time, Fritz said.

"The deployment will take place between 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, with a possible extension based on related health data. The department will support each qualifying accredited neighbourhood watch with a maximum amount of R12 000 per month, subject to compliance," said Fritz.

Related Links
WATCH | Clapping and cheers echo through city as Capetonians thank SA's essential staff
Khayelitsha neighbourhood watch struggles without equipment, police support
Cape gangs 'taking advantage' of reduced alert level as two arrested for double murder - MEC
Read more on:
cape towncpflockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7897 votes
Cricket
12% - 2283 votes
Soccer
24% - 4505 votes
Golf
7% - 1340 votes
Other
15% - 2927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo