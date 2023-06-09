6h ago

Western Cape nurses are leaving in droves for lack of money and jobs – while SA faces a shortage

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Yoliswa Sobuwa
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.
PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman
  • Healthcare workers in the Western Cape are leaving in droves. 
  • Nomafrench Mbombo said the healthcare system was unable to absorb well-trained medical graduates because of budget constraints.
  • She said the UK and Middle East were attracting most of the nursing staff from the province.

A lack of decent salaries is forcing throngs of nurses in the Western Cape to quit and seek greener pastures abroad, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo told the provincial legislature on Thursday.

She was responding to questions posed by the African Christian Democratic Party's Ferlon Christians, who wanted to know whether the department had any measures in place to mitigate the effects of the mass exodus of nursing staff in the province. 

Mbombo admitted that nurses were not paid well, while others were not getting jobs and, therefore, forced to look for work outside the country. 

"Nurses are exhausted, but the issue is there is no money to pay them," she said.

"South Africa has and always will be attracting recruiters from all over the world. Most are in the UK and the Middle East because we train the best. We have never compromised on the skills of our healthcare workers," Mbombo said.

"Many nurses also leave because there are no jobs for them."

Last month, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) raised concerns about the shortage of nurses in public health facilities.

"Public healthcare facilities are faced with overcrowding, gross shortage of staff, low pay and constant reduction in health budgets, leading to the procurement of fewer medical resources and equipment," said Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo.

He said research conducted by the organisation found that Gauteng had about 10 000 unemployed nurses, followed by Free State with 5 000, Limpopo with 3 000, Mpumalanga with 2 000, Western Cape with 1 000, North West with 500, Eastern Cape with 350, and there were 200 unemployed nurses in KwaZulu-Natal.

A recent report - titled, The Nursing Community Service Programme: The answer to rural health system challenges - revealed that South Africa had a shortage of between 26 000 and 62 000 professional nurses.

The report also estimates that, by 2030, the demand for nurses in South Africa will increase to between 305 000 and 340 000.

Last month, Life Healthcare warned that South Africa was headed for a crisis if it did not train more nurses.

The hospital group's chief executive, Peter Wharton-Hood, said:

If no immediate action is taken, and we cannot develop a sustainable pipeline of nursing talent, the problem is going to get worse.

He said Life Healthcare was able to train up to 3 000 nurses a year, but was currently only accredited to train 800.

"Nurses are the backbone of any healthcare system, and we are being denied the opportunity to invest in the next generation of nurses," he said.

