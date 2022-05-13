45m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape officials fired for involvement in ex-MEC Albert Fritz's sexual misconduct case

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Albert Fritz.
Albert Fritz.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Two Western Cape officials were dismissed for their involvement in sexual misconduct during the tenure of former MEC Albert Fritz.
  • It came after they were placed on suspension while being investigated.
  • An investigation against another two officials is still pending.

The Western Cape community safety department and Police Oversight confirmed that two of the four officials suspended for their involvement in sexual misconduct during former MEC Albert Fritz's term of office were dismissed - with immediate effect. 

Ishaam Davids, the department's head of communications, told News24 on Friday the officials were dismissed for misconduct.

News24 understands the dismissed officials are the head of the department, David Abrahams, and support officer Michael Kwaaiman. They were dismissed following an internal probe.

"One official was found guilty of misconduct: Two counts of sexual harassment and facilitated and/or enabled the sexual misconduct committed by Fritz.

"The other official was found guilty of misconduct: Failure to report and act upon allegations of misconduct committed by Fritz and failure to honour the confidentially and trust of complainants of sexual misconduct by Fritz, by indirectly/directly alerting him to the allegations against him."

READ MORE | 'Angry' Winde fires Albert Fritz as MEC after report confirms sexual misconduct

In January, Fritz's spokesperson, Wade Seale, and another official, Lazola Ndubela, were also suspended amid claims of sexual impropriety. 

Davids said the investigation against the other two officials is still ongoing. 

In March, a report compiled by advocate Jennifer Williams found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse levelled against the former MEC.

Williams was appointed to head an independent investigation into allegations of sexual impropriety against Fritz.

Premier Alan Winde immediately sacked Fritz after receiving the findings of the independent probe.

Fritz subsequently resigned as the DA's provincial leader.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
albert fritzcape townwestern capecrimepolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 52 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 133 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 589 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.78
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,811.72
-0.6%
Silver
20.99
+1.5%
Palladium
1,943.97
+1.9%
Platinum
943.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.1%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.2%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo