Western Cape officials fired for involvement in ex-MEC Albert Fritz's sexual misconduct case

Two Western Cape officials were dismissed for their involvement in sexual misconduct during the tenure of former MEC Albert Fritz.

It came after they were placed on suspension while being investigated.

An investigation against another two officials is still pending.

The Western Cape community safety department and Police Oversight confirmed that two of the four officials suspended for their involvement in sexual misconduct during former MEC Albert Fritz's term of office were dismissed - with immediate effect.



Ishaam Davids, the department's head of communications, told News24 on Friday the officials were dismissed for misconduct.

News24 understands the dismissed officials are the head of the department, David Abrahams, and support officer Michael Kwaaiman. They were dismissed following an internal probe.

"One official was found guilty of misconduct: Two counts of sexual harassment and facilitated and/or enabled the sexual misconduct committed by Fritz.

"The other official was found guilty of misconduct: Failure to report and act upon allegations of misconduct committed by Fritz and failure to honour the confidentially and trust of complainants of sexual misconduct by Fritz, by indirectly/directly alerting him to the allegations against him."



READ MORE | 'Angry' Winde fires Albert Fritz as MEC after report confirms sexual misconduct

In January, Fritz's spokesperson, Wade Seale, and another official, Lazola Ndubela, were also suspended amid claims of sexual impropriety.



Davids said the investigation against the other two officials is still ongoing.

In March, a report compiled by advocate Jennifer Williams found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse levelled against the former MEC.



Williams was appointed to head an independent investigation into allegations of sexual impropriety against Fritz.

Premier Alan Winde immediately sacked Fritz after receiving the findings of the independent probe.



Fritz subsequently resigned as the DA's provincial leader.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.