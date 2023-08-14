56m ago

Western Cape plans to safeguard public health facilities against continuous blackouts

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • The Western Cape health department has set aside a budget of R87 million to install hybrid inverters in every rural primary healthcare facility. 
  • Department head Dr Keith Cloete said there had been a 56% increase in all infrastructure emergencies at health facilities between the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years. 
  • The department plans to install solar photovoltaic embedded generators at 15 hospitals.

The Western Cape health department has set aside a budget of R87 million to install hybrid inverters in every rural primary healthcare facility in the province and solar panels at 15 hospitals.

During an ad hoc committee meeting on the energy crisis on Friday, the head of the department, Dr Keith Cloete, said there had been a 56% increase in all infrastructure emergencies at health facilities between the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years, with a specific increase of 140% in generator and electrical emergencies.

Ten public hospitals in the province are exempted from load shedding, while 193 depend on generators.

The department spent R12 million over three months, from 1 April to 30 June, on diesel costs to avoid load shedding.  

While responding to questions in the legislature in March, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said the department had spent R120 million on generator fuel from 1 April 2022 to 16 February 2023.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla added public hospitals had spent R685 million on diesel in April in 11 months. 

Cloete said the inverter programme at rural clinics would happen in two phases, adding: 

The first phase will involve 51 clinics with a budget of R37 million, and phase 2 will target 87 clinics with a budget of R47 million in the 2024/25 financial year. In phase 1, nine clinical have been completed while 42 are still in planning and costing, 27 are in load testing, and 15 are still to be initiated.

He added the first phase would be completed by the end of March next year.

"The clinics have been supplied with inverters and lithium batteries to provide a seamless essential power supply during load shedding.

"Currently, there has been no installation of photovoltaic panels due to safety and security concerns."

On the renewable energy programme, Cloete said the department was planning to install solar photovoltaic embedded generators at 15 hospitals.

"The installation will be completed at three facilities in 2023/24 while others will be completed in the outer years.

"The renewable energy produced will assist with the energy demand containment plan. The renewable energy programme will be expanded to all other health facilities as resources become available."

Cloete said the time spent running generators was equal to driving a truck for 80 000km in three months.

He added the operational implications of using generators were more frequent breakdowns, planned maintenance challenges due to load shedding, cost of repairs, and limited health service provided that impacted surgical services.

"Due to a lack of financial and human resources, the department cannot afford to install and operate standby generators in 278 other facilities," Cloete said.

Western Cape Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said money spent on diesel to operate generators during load shedding could have been used towards service delivery.

He added:

While we have 10 hospitals exempt from load shedding, we also commenced with plans to safeguard healthcare facilities against continuous electricity blackouts.
  

DA Western Cape spokesperson on energy Christopher Fry said the committee was pleased by the department's proactive approach to keeping the lights on and its continued innovations and resilience to ensure quality services for patients in the Western Cape. 

"The department has taken steps to support generator operations during blackouts.

"These interventions include the appointment of a second contractor to support the maintenance of generators, improved quality of oil used in generators to ensure longevity, daily inspection sheet shared with facilities to ensure operational criteria are adhered to; diesel level reporting on the maintenance portal for procurement support for diesel procurement; and monitoring generators for underload operations," he added. 


