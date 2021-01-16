1h ago

Western Cape police arrest 5 armed robbery suspects in Brackenfell during crime prevention patrol

Canny Maphanga
  • Western Cape police arrested five suspects in Brackenfell.
  • While the suspects were being processed, police received another complaint linked to them.
  • The suspects are expected to appear in various courts on Monday.

Western Cape police arrested five suspects during crime prevention patrols in Brackenfell as part of an integrated cluster operation in the area on Saturday.

"While patrolling in Frans Conradie Drive, Brackenfell, they were stopped by security officers of Bolt Security who informed them of a suspicious vehicle, a gold coloured Toyota Etios, not far behind them," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement on Saturday.

"The SAPS members turned their vehicle around and found the Toyota on the corner of Frans Conradie Drive and Okovango Road," Traut added.

Shortly after, police were able to confirm that the vehicle was hijacked on 15 January 2021, in Kraaifontein.

A search of the five occupants in the vehicle led to the discovery of a round of ammunition on one of the suspects.  Police also found a gas gun that resembled a 9mm pistol in the vehicle and several cellphones.

WATCH | 5 armed robbers hit Cape Town liquor store

The five suspects, aged between 22 and 30-years-old, were subsequently arrested and detained at Brackenfell SAPS.

Another complaint of armed robbery in Sonkring, Brackenfell was reported while the five suspects were being processed at the police station.

"The complainant, a 42-year-old woman from Brackenfell, reported at the police station that at about 09:12 she was jogging in Blackberry Street, Sonkring, Brackenfell, when she was robbed of her cellular telephone at gunpoint. She positively identified her phone as one of those found in the Toyota," Traut said

The five suspects were therefore detained on a Kraaifontein docket for hijacking of a motor vehicle, a Brackenfell docket for the possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle, the possession of ammunition, the possession of an imitation firearm and the possession of suspected stolen property and for armed robbery. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police arrested two suspects - aged 26 and 28 - for housebreaking of a business premises in Tarentaal Street and theft from a motor vehicle in Viben Street, also in the Western Cape.

"The investigation led to the search of the suspect's home and the stolen goods in both crimes were recovered," Traut said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Meanwhile in Harare area this afternoon at 13:00, members from the Provincial Integrated Team apprehended a 27-year old-suspect who was caught in possession of a hijacked VW Polo and two unlicensed firearms, a 9mm pistol and a .38 Special revolver.

"The suspect is also facing an attempted murder charge," Traut added.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance on Monday in Khayelitsha.

