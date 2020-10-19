1h ago

Western Cape police ask for help in finding two missing 7-year-old boys

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Miyolo Gwinta and Linathi Ntshonga. (Supplied by SAPS)
  • Western Cape police are appealing to the public to help them find two missing seven-year-old boys last seen playing together in Khayelitsha.
  • They were reported missing by their parents.
  • Police said at this stage it was still unclear what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance. 

Western Cape police are appealing to the public to help them find two missing seven-year-old boys that were last seen playing together in Khayelitsha.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, Miyolo Gwinita and Linathi Ntshonga, who attend the same school, were playing together in the area, on Thursday, 15 October.

"They were reported missing by their parents," said Traut.

Linathi's father, Lungisani Ntshonga told News24 that he was at work when his son and his friend went missing.

He said that at the time, his wife was busy moving some of their home items from section B, to Bosasa.

Missing Linathi Ntshonga (Supplied by SAPS)

Missing Miyolo Gwinta (Supplied by SAPS)

"There was a truck that was helping those of us who were moving and the children went with the truck as it was moving," said Ntshonga.

"The driver told us that when he saw that the children were in the truck, he dropped them off by the Mew Way bridge," he added.

He said they reported the incident to the police at around 20:30 and was told to go look for the children at Mfuleni and Harare.

"They [police] failed us, because if they started looking at that time, maybe we would have found them that same day."

"We are just being hopeful, but most leads haven't been successful," Ntshonga told News24.

Traut said that at this stage it was still unclear what the boys were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Any person with information regarding their whereabouts was kindly requested to contact Khayelitsha FCS on 082 301 8910 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

