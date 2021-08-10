Western Cape police confiscate drugs worth R1.4m in two Laingsburg busts

Western Cape police have intercepted drugs worth R1.4 million in two drug busts .

Four people were arrested during the operations in Laingsburg.

The drugs were being transported separately in a taxi and a truck.

Drugs worth R1.4 million have been seized in the Western Cape town of Laingsburg.

Two operations on Sunday saw police confiscating the drugs and arresting four people.

"Provincial Organised Crime Detectives (narcotics section) and members attached to the Rural Flying Squad deployed to eradicate drug trafficking along entry points into the Western Cape dealt a massive blow to the illicit drug trade in the province when (two consignments) of drugs with an estimated street value of R1.4 million were confiscated on the N1 at Laingsburg during operations," police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said.

Early on Sunday morning, police responded to a tip-off about a minibus taxi transporting drugs for suspected delivery in Cape Town.

"The vigilant members spotted the Toyota Quantum on the N1 at Laingsburg, where they brought it to a halt. They proceeded with a search and seven bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R1.1 million were found stashed inside the vehicle," Spies said.

The taxi driver and his passenger, both aged 34, were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

Later on Sunday, Laingsburg police acted on information about a delivery truck transporting drugs from Durban.

"They stopped the vehicle at the entrance to the town, and an intensive search ensued, which resulted in the discovery of 39 bags of dagga. The police confiscated 159 kilograms of dagga," Spies said.

Two people, aged 33 and 39, were arrested on charges of dealing in drugs.

The four people arrested are expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

