Western Cape police divers continue searches for two men missing in river and at sea

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
NSRI rescue craft deployed during a search.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • The search continues for two men who went missing while swimming on Saturday afternoon.
  • The men are said to have gone missing in two separate incidents – in the Gouritz River, and at Doringbaai.
  • Police dive unit members are leading the operation.

Rescue personnel are searching for two men who went missing while swimming in the Gouritz River and Doringbaai on Saturday.

A search is under way for a 40-year-old Mossel Bay man who disappeared underwater while swimming on Saturday afternoon.

André Fraser, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander, said a duty crew was activated at 17:32 following reports of a drowning in progress on the Gouritz River.

He said:

The sea rescue craft Rescue 15 Bravo was towed to the scene to be launched and the SA Police Services, Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services, and Western Cape Government Health EMS ambulance, and EMS rescue squad responded.

Upon arrival, 10km along the Gouritz River from the N2, a search was launched for the man.

"Two bystanders had entered the water to try to assist. One of the bystanders was treated by EMS paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms sustained during efforts to try to find the man underwater," said Fraser.

"Despite an extensive search, including our sea rescue craft that was launched, and a search along the banks of the river, there remains no sign of the missing man."

A police dive unit was continuing the search, and the man’s wife and their four-year-old child were in the care of officers.

Jumped 'off a pier'

Meanwhile on the West Coast, NSRI Lamberts Bay station manager Matthys Koch said a crew responded following police reports of a 37-year-old man missing in Doringbaai harbour.

Eyewitnesses reported that they had seen the man holding onto the anchor chain, and appearing to rest, before disappearing under the water.

He said:

On arrival on the scene, our sea rescue craft…was launched to assist police in a search for the man from Loeriefontein who had disappeared underwater after reportedly jumping off a pier into the water.

After an extensive search, there was still no sign of the man.

"A police dive unit has been alerted and will continue in an ongoing search," said Koch.


