Western Cape police investigating double murder after two bodies found in a ditch

Alex Mitchley
File image (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty)
Police in the Western Cape are investigating a double murder after two bodies were found on Saturday morning in Mbekweni between Paarl and Wellington.

According to police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the bodies of a man and woman were found at about 08:10 in Ring Road, Mbekweni.

“They were found in a ditch [between] project two and New Drommedaris houses,” Van Wyk said.

“According to reports, members received a complaint of two bodies at the mentioned address.”

The victims’ identities are unknown and there were no witnesses immediately identified.

“Circumstances surrounding this murder is under investigation. The motive is currently unknown,” said Van Wyk.

