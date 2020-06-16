Western Cape police investigating the murder of a man and his 3-year-old daughter

- An unknown suspect opened fire on a man and his daughter.
Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Monday morning.
The double murder occurred at around 07:15 at 39th Street in Eureka Estate, Ravensmead.
"The victims were seated in a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on them," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 on Monday.
Three-year-old girl and her father shot dead in Ravensmead Cape Town earlier today. They were sitting in their car in Eureka Estate.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 15, 2020
The police have yet to arrest any suspects and are calling on anyone who can shed light on the case to come forward.