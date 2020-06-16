Western Cape police investigating the murder of a man and his 3-year-old daughter

An unknown suspect opened fire on a man and his daughter.

The police have not arrested any suspects yet.

Western Cape police are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

The double murder occurred at around 07:15 at 39th Street in Eureka Estate, Ravensmead.

"The victims were seated in a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on them," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 on Monday.

