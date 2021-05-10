47m ago

Western Cape police: No new developments to report on inquest in Anele Tembe's death

Marvin Charles
  • News24 exclusively published over the weekend footage of an "aggressive" AKA breaking down a door where his fiancé Anele Tembe was hiding in their apartment.
  • Police in the Western Cape have not divulged any details about their ongoing investigation.
  • In a statement by AKA posted on his social media he described his relationship with Tembe as ''Beautiful yet challenging".

Police in the Western Cape are keeping mum about footage portraying an "aggressive" Kiernan Forbes, more popularly known as AKA, a month before Anele Tembe's death, allegedly trying to break down a door at the couple's apartment, where she was hiding.

The pictures which News24 published over the weekend, depicted Forbes breaking through a door to get to Tembe, who had allegedly locked herself in.

Last month Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

News24 approached police on Monday for an update on the investigation, asking whether investigators had seen the video and whether it would form part of the inquest into Tembe's death.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut, did not say if the police had seen the new footage, or whether domestic violence allegations are part of their investigations.

Traut said: 

The death inquest you are referring to [is] still under investigation and at this stage there are no new developments to report.


He also did not address questions about the results of a postmortem on Tembe's body.

EXCLUSIVE | Rapper AKA broke down a door to get to Anele Tembe - a month before her death

A close friend of Tembe's, who has since spoken out, said Tembe told her that Forbes allegedly smashed her face against a wall during a fight in their apartment, after which she locked herself in the bedroom.

According to the woman, Tembe recorded her fiancé breaking through the door in their Bryanston apartment. He had allegedly smashed her face against a wall during a fight, and she ran to the bedroom to escape.

Tembe allegedly gave the footage to her friend, who also came to her rescue after the attack. 

When approached for comment a Tembe family spokesperson, told News24 the family did not wish to comment on the matter.

In a statement AKA posted on his social media pages he described his relationship with Tembe as "Beautiful yet challenging". He also claimed that he was not named as a suspect by police.

WATCH | Police continue work to piece together Anele Tembe's final moments

He said: "What makes it even sadder is the knowledge that some of the people, she and I loved and entrusted with our deepest troubles, are now using those as weapons to set a negative narrative on my character."

