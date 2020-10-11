34m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape police ombudsman to investigate Anti-Gang Unit members and other officers

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anti-Gang Unit.
Anti-Gang Unit.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • The Western Cape Police Ombudsman will be investigating the Anti-Gang Unit and other police in the province.
  • The investigation follows complaints that some officers have been abusing their powers and harassing innocent citizens.
  • The ombudsman has called on the public to submit comments and experiences to assist them in the investigation.

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman will investigate police officers and the Anti-Gang Unit in the province in connection with various allegations, including claims that some officers have been abusing their powers.

"The Western Cape Police Ombudsman will be investigating allegations that the South African Police Service in the Western Cape province, specifically the members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), are abusing their powers when exercising their functions and performing their duties," said ombudsman spokesperson Deidré Foster.

READ | Cape gangs 'taking advantage' of reduced alert level as two arrested for double murder - MEC

The investigation came after Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz received several complaints from the public, Foster said.

"The nature of complaints relates to searches of wrong addresses, harassment of innocent members of communities, unacceptable behaviour, especially towards juveniles in public spaces and abuse of power by members of the AGU," said Foster.

The public has been urged to provide comment and share their experiences with the ombudsman's office.

Written comments must be submitted by 30 October and can be delivered, marked for the attention of Mr JJ Brand, to the 6th Floor of the NBS Waldorf Building at 80 Burg Street, Cape Town, 8001. They can also be posted to Private Bag X9043, Cape Town 8000, emailed to ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or faxed to 021 483 0660.

Ombudsman Johan Brand said: "It is important that our office acknowledges the work of the members performing duties at the AGU, as well as the meaningful impact which it is supposed to have in our province on the gang phenomenon, however we need to additionally ensure that rogue individuals in [the police] are addressed, particularly those who do not act within the ambits of the law."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Charl Kinnear killing: Zane Kilian denies being part of murder, claims tracking was legal
NPA to investigate release of alleged Cape gang hitman released on bail
Cape gangs 'taking advantage' of reduced alert level as two arrested for double murder - MEC
Read more on:
western cape police ombudsmansapsanti-gang unitwestern capepoliceinvestigations
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3276 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3100 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1652 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo