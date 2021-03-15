1h ago

Western Cape police probe viral video, cops' response to assault of naked men

Nicole McCain
  • Western Cape police have launched a probe into a viral video of the assault of two naked men
  • In the background of video, a police officer can be see standing next to a police vehicle.
  • Six people have been arrested and they have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Western Cape police have launched an internal investigation into a video of the assault of two men in the presence of a police officer in Delft.

The video reportedly shows community members assaulting the naked men. In the background, a police officer can be seen standing next to a marked police vehicle. The incident resulted in the death of one of the men. Six people have been arrested.

"The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape has learnt with concern of a video circulating on social media platforms, depicting two naked men being assaulted by community members with a South African Police Service vehicle in the background. The video also shows a member of the SAPS standing next to the vehicle, which later reverses from the scene. It is on this basis that an internal investigation has been instituted," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

She said police management instituted the probe immediately after they were alerted to the video on Saturday.

So far, it has been established that the incident occurred on 25 February 2021 at the N2 Gateway in Delft at approximately 06:50. One of the men died in hospital shortly after the attack while the other sustained a serious injury, Potelwa said.

READ | Two men allegedly slapped, sjambokked by police in viral video lay charges

"The internal probe is currently focussing on the police's initial response to the crime scene in an effort to determine whether the first responders acted accordingly from the time they arrived on the scene of [the] crime," Potelwa added.

In addition, the investigation, which is being led by Major General Vincent Beaton and the office of the provincial commissioner, is also looking into what was not captured on the video.

The six men who were arrested have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for 9 May.

