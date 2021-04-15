Western Cape Premier Alan Winde suspends Bonginkosi Madikizela over false degree claims

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced the suspension of Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela

It's alleged that Madikizela lied about his qualifications

Madikizela is running for Cape Town mayor.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended his Public Works and Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, for 14 days.

This comes after a row erupted over Madikizela's qualifications. it is alleged that Madikizela, who is the party's leader in the Western Cape, lied when he said he had a BCom degree.

Calls have been mounting for him to step down or be fired over the claim.

In a statement that was released shortly after Winde's weekly Covid-19 digital press conference, the premier said he was deeply concerned about the incident.

"I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend MEC Madikizela, effective immediately, for a period of 14 days while an investigation determines all the facts."

Winde met Madikizela on Wednesday afternoon after the news about his qualifications broke.

"I raised my concerns with him and asked for an explanation. During that meeting, I made it clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape," Winde said.

The premier has appointed Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers as acting MEC of Transport and Public Works for the two-week period.

"It is in the interests of all parties and most importantly, our residents – who deserve nothing but honesty and integrity from their government - that this matter be resolved swiftly," he added.

Madikizela admitted that he did not finish his BCom degree and added that it was not a requirement for political office.

On Wednesday, the DA indicated that the matter would be investigated by its Federal Legal Commission.

