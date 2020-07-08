Western Cape Premier Alan Winde tests positive for Covid-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is self-isolating at home for the next 14 days after confirming he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days," Winde said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am diabetic (type 2) and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday."

Winde said he stayed at home as soon as he started feeling sick and was only experiencing mild symptoms.

"It feels like I have a cold. However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.

"I will still be taking all meetings to coordinate our Covid-19 response in the Western Cape. The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our healthcare system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal.

"The fight continues."

Based on medical advice, he would also be contacting previous contacts from three days prior to the first symptoms.

