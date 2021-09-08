1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape premier in talks with Ramaphosa to ease lockdown restrictions

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo: Jaco Marais)
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. (Photo: Jaco Marais)
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is currently in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease lockdown restrictions.
  • Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday.
  • Winde has been advocating for the province to be placed on alert Level 2 as infection numbers and hospitalisations decrease.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for the national state of disaster to be lifted.

This after News24 reported an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa on lockdown alert Level 2 was imminent.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday to discuss the possible amendments, which include an adjusted curfew from 23:00 to 04:00.

News24 has reliably been informed among the recommendations are that the number of people at gatherings would be increased from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors, including sporting events.

Off-site alcohol sales would also be allowed from Monday to Friday until 18:00 and on-site until 22:00.

READ | Lockdown Level 2 imminent, with new curfew, booze and gathering rules expected

Winde has been advocating for the province to be placed on alert Level 2 as infection numbers and hospitalisations decrease.

"There should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to implementing restrictions, which is why I also called for a differentiated approach. Restrictions should be implemented in line with each provincial healthcare system's ability to cope.

"We have learnt how to manage waves and have the capacity to do so at a provincial level. I also submitted that this must now be thought through and put in place before the fourth wave," he said. 

Winde added the healthcare platform was stable and the province had exited the peak of the third wave. 

READ MORE | Lockdown: Western Cape to urge Ramaphosa to move province to Level 2 as Covid-19 infections ease

''As we approach the summer season, we will continue to monitor our healthcare platform's response closely. We need to stop the haemorrhaging of jobs and we can safely do this as our healthcare system is stable," he said.

Cape authorities remain on high alert.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said she remained concerned about the number of people unvaccinated with a possibility of a fourth wave later this year.

"With the lessons learnt from the first, second and the third waves we are ready and prepared for the fourth wave, we will be actively involved in [the] vaccination drive to ensure that the fourth wave is not lethal," Mbombo told News24.

She added the areas of concern, which have the lowest inoculations, were Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain and most of the towns in the Central Karoo.

Meanwhile, law enforcement operations were carried out in Long Street over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town said a joint inspection was conducted with environmental health in conjunction with law enforcement, the Western Cape Liquor Authority and metro police.

READ ALSO | Covid-19: Western Cape plans to expand Jabs before Jol campaign

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said numerous venues were visited to ensure compliance.

"Several of the establishments were issued fines, totalling R26 500. While the City of Cape Town is acutely aware of the need to support and regenerate the local economy in the wake of the crippling effects of the pandemic, further worsened at times by onerous and excessive regulations issued by national government, we cannot ignore the urgency at hand of preventing the spread of the virus," Smith added.

The mayoral committee for community and health services, Zahid Badroodien, said they were appealing to residents to realise Covid-19 still remained a threat.

"There are residents, especially in high-risk settings, that are failing to observe regulations and I say that they do this to their own detriment. Everyone must take responsibility for their own health in order to keep our active cases low and to help ensure the city is able to open up come the festive season," he added. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 761 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 2676 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 840 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 385 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,798.03
+0.2%
Silver
24.32
+0.0%
Palladium
2,380.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,006.01
+0.4%
Brent Crude
71.69
-0.7%
Top 40
60,341
0.0%
All Share
66,515
0.0%
Resource 10
63,022
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,215
0.0%
Financial 15
14,118
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo