Western Cape premier in talks with Ramaphosa to ease lockdown restrictions

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is currently in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease lockdown restrictions.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday.

Winde has been advocating for the province to be placed on alert Level 2 as infection numbers and hospitalisations decrease.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is calling for the national state of disaster to be lifted.



This after News24 reported an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa on lockdown alert Level 2 was imminent.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Tuesday to discuss the possible amendments, which include an adjusted curfew from 23:00 to 04:00.

News24 has reliably been informed among the recommendations are that the number of people at gatherings would be increased from 50 to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors, including sporting events.

Off-site alcohol sales would also be allowed from Monday to Friday until 18:00 and on-site until 22:00.

Winde has been advocating for the province to be placed on alert Level 2 as infection numbers and hospitalisations decrease.

"There should not be a one-size-fits-all approach to implementing restrictions, which is why I also called for a differentiated approach. Restrictions should be implemented in line with each provincial healthcare system's ability to cope.

"We have learnt how to manage waves and have the capacity to do so at a provincial level. I also submitted that this must now be thought through and put in place before the fourth wave," he said.

Winde added the healthcare platform was stable and the province had exited the peak of the third wave.

''As we approach the summer season, we will continue to monitor our healthcare platform's response closely. We need to stop the haemorrhaging of jobs and we can safely do this as our healthcare system is stable," he said.

Cape authorities remain on high alert.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said she remained concerned about the number of people unvaccinated with a possibility of a fourth wave later this year.

"With the lessons learnt from the first, second and the third waves we are ready and prepared for the fourth wave, we will be actively involved in [the] vaccination drive to ensure that the fourth wave is not lethal," Mbombo told News24.

She added the areas of concern, which have the lowest inoculations, were Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain and most of the towns in the Central Karoo.

Meanwhile, law enforcement operations were carried out in Long Street over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town said a joint inspection was conducted with environmental health in conjunction with law enforcement, the Western Cape Liquor Authority and metro police.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said numerous venues were visited to ensure compliance.

"Several of the establishments were issued fines, totalling R26 500. While the City of Cape Town is acutely aware of the need to support and regenerate the local economy in the wake of the crippling effects of the pandemic, further worsened at times by onerous and excessive regulations issued by national government, we cannot ignore the urgency at hand of preventing the spread of the virus," Smith added.

?? COVID-19 Dashboard update for 7 September 2021 ??



?? Current active cases - 24 504

?? Total confirmed cases - 503 684

?? Total recoveries - 460 355



?? COVID-19 Dashboard update for 7 September 2021 ??

?? Current active cases - 24 504
?? Total confirmed cases - 503 684
?? Total recoveries - 460 355

The mayoral committee for community and health services, Zahid Badroodien, said they were appealing to residents to realise Covid-19 still remained a threat.

"There are residents, especially in high-risk settings, that are failing to observe regulations and I say that they do this to their own detriment. Everyone must take responsibility for their own health in order to keep our active cases low and to help ensure the city is able to open up come the festive season," he added.