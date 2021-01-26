Western Cape Premier Winde asks Ramaphosa for urgent meeting to lift beach, booze ban

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for an urgent meeting to discuss the lifting of the beach and alcohol ban.

Winde says it is to avoid an economic disaster in the province.

His proposals include shortening the curfew, and reintroducing alcohol sales between Monday and Thursday.

Winde says this is to avoid an "economic disaster" in the province.

According to Winde, the number of Covid-19 cases in the province are declining, and the health facilities are positioned to cope with the current number of cases. His proposals include shortening the curfew, reintroducing Monday to Thursday alcohol sales, on-site alcohol consumption and wine farm alcohol sales on the weekend.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have argued for getting the balance right in saving both lives and jobs, and we have not hesitated to take action in getting that balance right over the last year," said Winde.

"The reality is that the balance is not being achieved currently, and the president needs to use the differentiated approach to help save jobs in the Western Cape and those provinces that have clearly passed their peak."

