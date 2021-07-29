1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape principal's disciplinary hearing: Why it's happening, what it's cost the education dept

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Heathfield High School Action Committee and neighbouring schools protest outside Western Cape Education Department on April 21, 2021 in Cape Town.
Members of the Heathfield High School Action Committee and neighbouring schools protest outside Western Cape Education Department on April 21, 2021 in Cape Town.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • The Western Cape education department forked out more than R600 000 for a principal's disciplinary hearing.
  • The principal refused to reopen the school at the height of the Covid-19 infection peak last year. 
  • The SGB believes the department has gone overboard. 

The Western Cape education department (WCED) has come under fire for its legal bills after instituting disciplinary proceedings against Heathfield High School principal, Wesley Neumann.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said in a written parliamentary question that the department had forked out more than R600 000 for Neumann's disciplinary hearing.

"That includes a legal representation cost of R581 026.00 and the presiding officer of R82 300.00."

She said R103 718.50 of the R581 026.00 was spent on legal counsel in the Labour Court matter.

"This was an application brought by the individual in question, in an attempt to interdict his disciplinary proceeding for an indefinite period, which the Labour Court struck off the roll," she said.

Schafer said the disciplinary hearing lasted 26 days - 19 of which was used by Neumann's defence to argue their case.

READ | Covid-19: Cape Town principals call on Ramaphosa to close schools

The department has been locked in a legal battle with Neumann following his refusal to reopen the school at the height of the Covid-19 infection peak last year.

Neumann, and other high and primary school principals, wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that schools be closed.

He refused to allow staff and pupils back at the school, and it prompted the department to proceed with disciplinary action.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 21: Members of the
Members of the Heathfield High School Action Committee and neighbouring schools protest outside Western Cape Education Department on April 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the group demanded the department to drop all charges against Principal Wesley Neumann.

In a statement, in response to Schafer's parliamentary question, the Heathfield High School Governing Body (SGB) said the department had gone overboard.

"It is an absolute waste of taxpayers' money that they spent this colossal amount on trying to get rid of one person. Mr Neumann was only protecting the children and had their best interests at heart. The decision was taken by the SGB, and he merely implemented it."

The SGB added the case had taken a tremendous strain on Neumann and his family.

It added:

This exorbitant expenditure confirms our belief that this case against Mr Neumann is personally and politically motivated by the MEC and the previous head of education - this amounts to wasteful expenditure at the taxpayer's expense to settle personal vendettas.

The department's spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said the nature of the seriousness of the charges being contemplated included, among others, an assault of a pupil, failure to obey a legitimate instruction, and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Night vigil in support of principal who refused to open his school during peak

"The legal bills include costs for both a Labour Court application and the formal disciplinary hearing. The department is entitled, as is Mr Neumann, to have legal counsel. The Labour Court matter was brought about by Mr Neumann – not the department. We cannot be criticised for getting legal counsel for such an application as it is common practice to get counsel in such a matter."

Neumann declined to comment on the charges against him.

However, in a school letter addressed to parents on the allegations, he said: "In response to the above charge [assaulting a pupil], it must be noted that the learner was intoxicated and physically attacked my person when he was asked to follow reasonable instructions.

"The physical assault against me was recorded on CCTV and was in full view of learners, parents, visitors to the school and educators. In good faith, I forwarded the video footage to the education department, where the footage clearly shows that the learner attacked me, and also provided all affidavits of witnesses to this incident."

ANC MPL Khalid Sayed said the department was determined to get rid of Neumann "by all means possible".

"The WCED even hired a senior counsel on a matter of this nature. The same WCED will cry inadequate funds when it is asked to account for unplaced learners next year, yet funds that could have been used to build more classrooms and employ more teachers are used to target excellent, hardworking and dedicated black principals."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
debbie schaferwestern capecape towneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 1637 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
44% - 1566 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.45
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,816.46
+0.5%
Silver
25.30
+1.3%
Palladium
2,654.12
+1.0%
Platinum
1,077.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.74
+0.4%
Top 40
62,369
0.0%
All Share
68,526
0.0%
Resource 10
70,272
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,347
0.0%
Financial 15
12,825
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream final, SA hockey...

2h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream final, SA hockey men land 1st win
SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

1h ago

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

2h ago

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Australia track and field athletes isolating in Covid scare: official

42m ago

Australia track and field athletes isolating in Covid scare: official
SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke

2h ago

SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

28 Jul

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

28 Jul

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

28 Jul

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

28 Jul

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics

28 Jul

End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

28 Jul

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

28 Jul

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

28 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

28 Jul

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

28 Jul

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

28 Jul

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

28 Jul

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

28 Jul

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

28 Jul

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo