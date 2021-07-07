56m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape residents scramble to clean up their homes after last week's flooding

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Downpours caused flooding in Richards Bay on Thursday.
Downpours caused flooding in Richards Bay on Thursday.
Supplied, Facebook
  • Heavy rainfall flooded parts of the Western Cape last week, with many residents scrambling to clean up the damages it caused. 
  • Kraaifontein resident Domonique Parker said he was grateful his work electronics was not affected after his house was flooded.
  • The City of Cape Town said teams have conducted more than 200 on-site assessments of flood-affected dwellings in informal settlements.

Heavy rainfall flooded parts of the Western Cape last week, with many residents scrambling to clean up the damage it caused. 

Kulekani Ngiba, 27, said he woke up early on Thursday morning to the sound of his electricity switching off.

Upon getting out of bed he discovered the entire house was flooded.

"The sight was shocking. I was more concerned about being electrocuted since the height of water covered all the plugs inside the house," he added.

rain storms
Heavy rainfalls flooded parts of the Western Cape last week, with many residents scrambling to clean up the damages the rain caused.
Photo Supplied

According to Ngiba, it took about five hours for the water subside clean up.

Luckily, when the power was restored on Thursday afternoon, the plugs were not damaged, he added.

Mogammad Yaseen Sasman, 35, has been living in Schaapkral all his life and experienced one of the worst flooding inside his home recently.

"Wednesday evening just after 9pm, my wife frantically called me to come and see the extent of the water that was flowing into our home. I was in shock, " he told News24. 

READ | 6 000 people affected by Western Cape storms

According to Sasman, his entire house was flooded to the point where he had to think fast and put bricks under the beds to avoid water damage.

"The water level was just below my knees, I had to send my wife and three kids to a friend's house as there was no way they could be inside the property whilst the water piled up."

floods
Beds have been put on bricks to prevent the water from damaging the base of the beds.
Photo Supplied


He said a friend assisted him in trying to clear up the water inside the property, which lasted right into Thursday afternoon.

"I contacted the City of Cape Town on numerous occasions and was sent from pillar to post, with no sympathy or urgency coming from the call operators."

Sasman claimed he took it upon himself to do an online search for a number to report the flooding, eventually, he got hold of someone from the council who advised him he would come out to assess the complaint by Friday or Saturday, however, he only showed up on Sunday afternoon.

"On Saturday morning around 6:20, heavy showers of rain flooded my home yet again," he said.

Schaapkral resident, Mogammad Yaseen Sasman said his entire house was flooded after the heavy rain last week Wednesday.
rains
Heavy rains flooded many homes last week in the Western Cape


The father of three added he took it upon himself to see if there was a blockage somewhere on the property that was causing the heavy flooding.

He then discovered a broken storm drainage pipe which was causing all the water to run onto his property.

"What infuriates me most is that I lodged a complaint with the City since Thursday, they haven't bothered to keep me updated with the processes they will be following, I've had to contact them several times to follow up on my complaint," Sasman said. 

READ | Flooding, power outages in Cape Town suburbs as cold front hits

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo confirmed that a call was registered on 1 July.

According to the City, upon investigation, it was determined the main cause was a blockage in the storm water system.

"Due to the high intensity of rainfall during last week, numerous complaints of localised flooding were reported. The depot has been working through these service requests as quickly as possible, however, it was unable to get to all the reported cases last week," Tyhalibongo said.

"A City Roads Infrastructure and Management team was dispatched on Tuesday morning to the Schaapkral property to unblock the system downstream."

The City added the storm water system would be unblocked during the week.

Domonique Parker, 39, who resides in Kraaifontein, has been working from home during the pandemic, and said when he woke up last Thursday his kitchen and lounge area were flooded.

floods
Houses have been flooded recently due to the floods in the WC.
Photo Supplied

"It was an overwhelming sight to see as my kitchen, cupboards, TV unit base, amongst other things, was damaged by the water. It took me the entire day to sweep the water out of my house, but the more I kept sweeping the water out, the more it kept coming in as the drains were blocked."

According to him, he was extremely grateful that none of his work electronics was destroyed during the storm.

Khayelitsha commuter Sakumzi Nyamza, 30, said the effects of the flooding last week were so bad that he had to use an alternative route to get to work.

In a statement, the City said teams have conducted more than 200 on-site assessments thus far of flood-affected dwellings in informal settlements after the heavy rainfall.

Flooding in the WC
According to the City of Cape Town, many of the flooding hotspots are in the Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha areas,” the city added.

"City teams have also provided more than 2 000 flooding assistance packets and other support where it is possible to do so. Many of the flooding hot spots are in the Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha areas," it added.

According to the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, various departments continued to do their utmost to help residents and they would remain on the ground seven days a week.

"City officials continue to help with the digging of trenches and by constructing canals to lead floodwater away from affected areas where possible and monitoring high-risk priority areas daily to determine flooding risks and occurrences, while giving advice to residents on how to reduce risks," he added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape townwestern capecape townweatherhousingflooding
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
17% - 644 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
69% - 2560 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,798.30
+0.1%
Silver
26.17
+0.0%
Palladium
2,789.40
-0.2%
Platinum
1,090.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
74.53
-3.4%
Top 40
59,757
0.0%
All Share
65,850
0.0%
Resource 10
64,273
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,106
0.0%
Financial 15
13,049
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

27m ago

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo