1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape schools to be used as Covid-19 vaccination sites for pupils

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pupils line up to get a temperature check at Monde Primary School in Ekurhuleni.
Pupils line up to get a temperature check at Monde Primary School in Ekurhuleni.
PHOTO: Laird Forbes, Gallo Images
  • Western Cape schools will become vaccination sites for pupils aged 12 and older.
  • The programme is part of a drive by the national health department to encourage the youth to get vaccinated.
  • Only 11% of eligible children are fully vaccinated in South Africa.

Western Cape schools are set to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations to pupils aged 12 and older, as part of a national programme focusing on schools.

In a letter to parents, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it had been informed by the Department of Basic Education that "all public schools will be utilised as Covid-19 vaccination sites for all learners of 12 years and older".

Parental consent will be required prior to pupils being vaccinated at schools, in line with the procedures of the Integrated School Health Programme. Pupils who wish to be vaccinated without the required parental consent will need to visit a routine Covid-19 vaccination site.

LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: Cases rise by 536

Nationally, more than 2.5 million vaccines have been administered to those in the 12 to 17 age group. There are 6.2 million children that fall into this age group, but only 11% of them have been fully vaccinated.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department, in collaboration with the basic education and social development departments, is taking vaccination services to schools as part of an integrated school health programme "to enable eligible learners to conveniently receive this life-saving vaccination against [the] life-threatening Covid-19 pandemic".

Mohale said:

This will benefit both the school environment and the programme, and mitigate the transmission of the virus between learners as they spend most of the time together.

He added that the provinces had different schedules for the roll out of the programme.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga referred News24 to the national health department, saying the vaccination programme is managed by the health department.

The WCED referred News24 to the Western Cape Department of Health.

Western Cape health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the programme would aim to reach around half a million children.

Of the 643 117 persons aged 12 to 17 in the Western Cape, only around 22% have received at least one dose - less than the national average of around 30%.

Van der Heever added that the department is still putting plans in place for the vaccination programme.

"Our biggest weapon remains vaccination. We still require a big [effort by] society to continue to generate increased targeted demand for unvaccinated persons and for the take up of boosters for vaccinated persons. Vaccination remains voluntary [and] parental consent is required for vaccinations to be administered at schools," he said.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthdepartment of basic educationwcedcape townwestern capeeducationcoronavirushealthvaccines
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 6120 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 578 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.02
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.51
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,825.70
+0.4%
Silver
21.19
+0.5%
Palladium
1,814.51
+1.1%
Platinum
944.62
+1.1%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
60,075
0.0%
All Share
66,381
0.0%
Resource 10
69,751
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,962
0.0%
Financial 15
15,107
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo