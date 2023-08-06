13m ago

Share

Western Cape schools to remain open amid taxi strike

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Commuters were left stranded after taxi operators went on strike Thursday afternoon.
Commuters were left stranded after taxi operators went on strike Thursday afternoon.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images.
  • Western Cape schools will be open on Monday amid uncertainty about the taxi stayaway.
  • A dispute between Santaco and the City of Cape Town led to the withdrawal of taxi services on Thursday and children were among those stranded at the last minute. 
  • It is understood talks are underway in the hopes of resolving the situation. 

Government schools in the Western Cape will be open on Monday, the province's education MEC has said. 

"We can assure parents that schools will be open tomorrow as normal, and our contracted learner transport will continue to operate as best possible," said David Maynier.

He asked parents to make alternative transport arrangements where possible and urged schools to report any harassment or intimidation of pupils being transported to school. 

"We will not tolerate anyone preventing our children from accessing their constitutional right to education," Maynier added.

READ | Cape Town taxi stayaway: Golden Arrow gets interim interdict against Santaco

Children were among those stranded on Thursday when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) withdrew its services before peak hour during a dispute over vehicle impoundments with the City of Cape Town's law enforcement arm. 

This coincided with sporadic arson attacks on other forms of public transport. 

Thousands of pupils travel vast distances to get to school, some as far as from Khayelitsha to Sea Point and back, and public transport plays an important part in facilitating these early morning departures and late afternoon returns.

On Sunday, the Golden Arrow Bus Service obtained an interim interdict from the Western Cape High Court that prevents Santaco or its affiliates from harassing or intimidating it or its customers. 

Santaco agreed to the order.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 03: A burnt out b
A bus and taxi were burnt on the N2 near Langa on 3 August 2023 after taxi operators downed tools earlier in the week.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

On Friday, when the full impact of the stayaway set in, the Western Cape education department said 287 420 pupils and 9 508 staff members were negatively impacted.

Pupils either could not get to school, or they were kept home for their safety. 

Saturday's #BackOnTrack lessons were also cancelled. 

Meanwhile, commuters are on tenterhooks waiting to hear if there will be any change in the situation between Sunday night and Monday morning's rush hour amid talks about talks. 

It is understood independent schools are making individual calls on whether to open or not.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western cape education departmentsantacowestern capecape towntaxi strikearsonbus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1395 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
922.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.52
0.0%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo