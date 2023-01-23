46m ago

Western Cape sees sharp decline in road deaths over festive season

Marvin Charles
A total of 131 people lost their lives between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023 in the Western Cape. Photos: Esmarie Fourie.
  • Over the festive season, the number of deaths on Western Cape roads declined.
  • A total of 131 people lost their lives between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023, compared to 207 in 2021/2022. 
  • Ivan Meyer said he was especially proud of the arrests for bribery.

The number of deaths on Western Cape roads declined over the festive season when compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the acting provincial MEC for mobility, Ivan Meyer.

Between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023, 131 people were killed.

In the 2021/2022 festive season period, 207 people died on provincial roads.

Pedestrian deaths in the 2022/2023 festive season declined by 14.87%, compared to 2021/2022.

Meyer said it was a massive achievement. "I am proud that we, as the Department of Transport and Public Works, Traffic Law Enforcement, Safely Home, Road Safety Management, and Land Transport Safety Management, have been able to make our roads safer this past festive season," he said.

A total of 243 982 vehicles were stopped and checked in the 2022/2023 festive season, and 2 283 integrated law enforcement operations took place.

Officers impounded 239 vehicles, and 1 117 vehicles were discontinued in this period.

The number of arrests in the 2022/2023 festive season included 446 for driving under the influence, 98 for fraudulent documentation, 23 for speeding, and 52 for reckless and negligent driving. Fourteen people were arrested for bribery and four for possession of drugs.

"While every arrest is bitter-sweet - bitter in the sense that someone did something, knowing that they were doing something wrong, but continuing nonetheless, and sweet because it is one more wrongdoer off our roads, I am especially proud of the number of arrests for bribery," the MEC said.

Read more on:
