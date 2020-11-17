47m ago

Western Cape shaken but not stirred by 3.4 magnitude earthquake just after midnight

Riaan Grobler and Alex Mitchley
An earthquake with a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha early on Tuesday morning.
Getty Images

Residents of the Western Cape were given a rude awakening just after midnight on Tuesday as a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha on the West Coast at 00:26.

Tremors were felt in Cape Town shortly thereafter.

This was according to the Council for Geoscience as well as Earthquake Track.

On 26 September, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck approximately 1 600km south-east of South Africa, sending tremors through the Mother City hours later.

The following morning, at 09:12, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on the local magnitude scale and its epicentre was around 5km to 6km north of Durbanville.

Jasper Knight, a professor in physical geography and a geoscientist at the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies at Wits University, told News24 at the time that these seismic events were not uncommon.

It should be something people expect.

According to eNCA, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

The minor seismic event caused quite a stir as spooked locals took to social media to comment on the tremor. 



