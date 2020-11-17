Western Cape shaken but not stirred by 3.4 magnitude earthquake just after midnight

Residents of the Western Cape were given a rude awakening just after midnight on Tuesday as a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha on the West Coast at 00:26.

Tremors were felt in Cape Town shortly thereafter.

This was according to the Council for Geoscience as well as Earthquake Track.

On 26 September, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck approximately 1 600km south-east of South Africa, sending tremors through the Mother City hours later.

The following morning, at 09:12, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on the local magnitude scale and its epicentre was around 5km to 6km north of Durbanville.

Jasper Knight, a professor in physical geography and a geoscientist at the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies at Wits University, told News24 at the time that these seismic events were not uncommon.

It should be something people expect.

According to eNCA, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

The minor seismic event caused quite a stir as spooked locals took to social media to comment on the tremor.





I can’t believe 2020. Earthquakes in Cape Town . What’s next ? — Chrystel Bassett (@spanglishincpt) November 17, 2020

Good Morning #CapeTown



Everyone OK after that magnitude 3.5 #earthquake at about 00:25 this morning?



It was Hectic, I woke up thinking it was the vibrations of a huge truck nearby. ?? — Mark Liverpool (@mhliverpool) November 17, 2020

What seemed like an #earthquake was felt on the coast of Cape Town.



•Magnitude: 3,5

•47 km from Saldanha Bay Local Municipality

·00:27 pic.twitter.com/aflS8qBbQ2 — Update South Africa (@Update_ZA) November 17, 2020

#MorningCapeTown

Did you feel the Earth tremble? #tremor or sleep though it all?



Just after midnight.

17 Nov 2020 #earthquake just off our West Coast ???? #curateMzansi pic.twitter.com/pOuuHgOSpV — Cape Town ?? (@CapeTown) November 17, 2020

It was a 3.5 #earthquake you guys in Capetown will be alright. Panic when it's at least a 5.0 — Jacqualine Ojutalayo ???????? (@JackieEbule) November 17, 2020





All of Cape Town this morning: OMG did you feel the #Earthquake. The whole house shooketh



Me: pic.twitter.com/BefIPLOXPa — Daddy (@LifeisSavage) November 17, 2020

