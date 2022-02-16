Western Cape SOPA debate: Opposition parties tell Alan Winde to get his house in order

Opposition parties vigorously debated the State of the Province Address (SOPA) by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday.

The premier's address was overshadowed by the suspension of the province's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Winde conceded there were challenges within the provincial government, but vowed to do things differently.

Winde delivered the two-hour SOPA in the West Coast town of Velddrif on Tuesday, promising two new departments to deal with infrastructure and mobility, and to focus on jobs.

During Wednesday's debate, opposition parties listed their concerns about the promises made by the DA-run provincial government.

The ANC lashed out at Winde for not leading the fight in dealing with gender-based violence in the province. particularly in light of his community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, who was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations.

The leader of the opposition, ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, said Winde had undermined the issues of equity, gender-based violence, land redistribution, and the health of residents by acting as a lobby for the alcohol industry.

"You have provided no leadership on equity and continue to defy Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines. You had provided no leadership on dealing with gender-based violence when you had an alleged sexual predator in your cabinet," he added.

Dugmore challenged Winde to come forward and tell residents for how long they knew about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Fritz.

I want to question you directly on this premier, and you need to be honest with the House; when did you first know about Albert Fritz's misconduct, and when will you account to the House on the scope of the investigation?





GOOD MPL Shaun August said Winde's SOPA painted a theoretical picture of a perfect province in a perfect world.

"If we are to be honest with ourselves and the people of this province, this is not a perfect world and what we are currently experiencing are not perfect conditions."

August added there was little trust that Winde's current administration and cabinet would make a change.

"This was one opportunity for communities to truly engage their elected officials, especially in these far regions where citizens do not have access to Wale Street. What should have been an opportunity for the people was instead wasted on DA cadres and comrades," he said.

ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians turned his focus on the battle against Covid-19, challenging the premier's stance on vaccinations.

"The premier spoke about the percentage of people vaccinated between 50 years and 60 years. We intend on challenging mandatory vaccinations and the ACDP will win," he said.

EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego described Winde as a "denialist of note".

He said:

We are led by a denialist of note, who sidesteps issues of social cohesion in our province. In order to create employment opportunities and reduce hunger, it cannot be that the premier in essence leaves this in the hands of the private sector.

"Doing so, means to run away from the real challenge. What is needed is not an invisible hand of the market that will all of a sudden take people out of poverty and provide them with jobs," Xego added.

Winde had made a number of promises during his SOPA, among them plans to tackle unemployment and crime as well as to promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

According to the provincial government, from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, unemployment in the Western Cape increased by 132 000.

Replying to concerns by the opposition, Winde said: "As a government, we start a new year and we have applied our minds. There are lots of work that still needs to be done. In our government, we have challenges."

He added the province would do things differently.

"We will report back to this House. We will tell residents whether we have failed and we will be held accountable."