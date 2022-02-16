1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape SOPA debate: Opposition parties tell Alan Winde to get his house in order

Marvin Charles
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alan Winde delivering his address in Velddrif. (Supplied by Western Cape government)
Alan Winde delivering his address in Velddrif. (Supplied by Western Cape government)
Western Cape government
  • Opposition parties vigorously debated the State of the Province Address (SOPA) by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday.
  • The premier's address was overshadowed by the suspension of the province's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
  • Winde conceded there were challenges within the provincial government, but vowed to do things differently. 

Opposition parties in the Western Cape ripped into Premier Alan Winde's State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Wednesday, demanding he gets his own house in order.

Winde delivered the two-hour SOPA in the West Coast town of Velddrif on Tuesday, promising two new departments to deal with infrastructure and mobility, and to focus on jobs. 

During Wednesday's debate, opposition parties listed their concerns about the promises made by the DA-run provincial government.

The ANC lashed out at Winde for not leading the fight in dealing with gender-based violence in the province. particularly in light of his community safety MEC, Albert Fritz, who was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations. 

The leader of the opposition, ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore, said Winde had undermined the issues of equity, gender-based violence, land redistribution, and the health of residents by acting as a lobby for the alcohol industry.  

"You have provided no leadership on equity and continue to defy Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines. You had provided no leadership on dealing with gender-based violence when you had an alleged sexual predator in your cabinet," he added. 

READ MORE | Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unveils ambitious infrastructure plans

Dugmore challenged Winde to come forward and tell residents for how long they knew about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Fritz. 

I want to question you directly on this premier, and you need to be honest with the House; when did you first know about Albert Fritz's misconduct, and when will you account to the House on the scope of the investigation?


GOOD MPL Shaun August said Winde's SOPA painted a theoretical picture of a perfect province in a perfect world.

"If we are to be honest with ourselves and the people of this province, this is not a perfect world and what we are currently experiencing are not perfect conditions." 

August added there was little trust that Winde's current administration and cabinet would make a change. 

"This was one opportunity for communities to truly engage their elected officials, especially in these far regions where citizens do not have access to Wale Street. What should have been an opportunity for the people was instead wasted on DA cadres and comrades," he said. 

ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians turned his focus on the battle against Covid-19, challenging the premier's stance on vaccinations. 

"The premier spoke about the percentage of people vaccinated between 50 years and 60 years. We intend on challenging mandatory vaccinations and the ACDP will win," he said. 

ALSO READ | 'We want the date and the time': Winde pushes Ramaphosa on end to Covid-19 state of disaster

EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego described Winde as a "denialist of note". 

He said:

We are led by a denialist of note, who sidesteps issues of social cohesion in our province. In order to create employment opportunities and reduce hunger, it cannot be that the premier in essence leaves this in the hands of the private sector.

"Doing so, means to run away from the real challenge. What is needed is not an invisible hand of the market that will all of a sudden take people out of poverty and provide them with jobs," Xego added.

Winde had made a number of promises during his SOPA, among them plans to tackle unemployment and crime as well as to promote investment, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

According to the provincial government, from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, unemployment in the Western Cape increased by 132 000.

Replying to concerns by the opposition, Winde said: "As a government, we start a new year and we have applied our minds. There are lots of work that still needs to be done. In our government, we have challenges." 

He added the province would do things differently. 

"We will report back to this House. We will tell residents whether we have failed and we will be held accountable."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacape townwestern capegender based violencepoliticsservice delivery
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1281 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8119 votes
I don't know
9% - 905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,867.48
+0.8%
Silver
23.52
+0.6%
Palladium
2,288.71
+1.5%
Platinum
1,061.50
+3.2%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo