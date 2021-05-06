18m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape storm: 2 dead, 2 missing, evacuations and rescues ... 'it was complete chaos'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Winter storms have made landfall in the Southern Cape.
Reinard Geldenhuys/ Fire and Disaster Management
  • The Overberg and surrounding areas continue to be hardest hit by the winter storm.
  • Two people in the Bonnievale area died on Wednesday.
  • The evacuation of over 30 farm workers is currently underway in Riviersonderend.

Heavy winter storms continue to take a toll on the Western Cape, with two people reported missing and the evacuation of 30 farm workers currently underway in Riviersonderend.

The Overberg, specifically Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riviersonderend and the surrounding areas, continue to be hardest hit by the winter storm, which made landfall on Tuesday evening.

Many areas are still flooded.

Two people in the Bonnievale area died on Wednesday evening.

Search and rescue efforts are also continuing for two missing people - one in Stormsvlei and one in Riviersonderend. 

READ | Western Cape storm: Air support grounded as weather wreaks havoc

Multiple rescue efforts are continuing.

It includes a mother and her three children rescued in Stormsvlei, two men rescued in Riviersonderend, two medical evacuations ongoing in Riviersonderend, and two men rescued in Greyton and Riviersonderend.

The Malgas community has been cut off by the rising Breede River, and the area is at risk of being flooded.

The rising water levels are being monitored by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said District Municipal Fire and Rescue and other agencies are all deployed and are assisting communities across the affected regions.

ALSO READ | Western Cape storm: SA Air Force asked to be on standby to rescue people trapped by floods

"In addition, the South African Air Force has put an Oryx helicopter on standby to assist with search and rescue operations when conditions allow.

"The SA Weather Service predicts the bad weather will continue to Saturday and, while less rain is predicted for the City of Cape Town, a warning has been issued for heavy rain in Oudtshoorn."

In Struisbaai, evacuations have been carried out since the storm arrived.

Cape Agulhas mayor, Paul Swart, said the municipality is dealing with the after-effects of the storm.

"Wednesday was complete chaos. Many of the residents, who were evacuated, are staying at the community hall, while some are with friends and family. The weather forecast, at the moment, looks like we can expect more rain until the weekend," he said.

Resident Forezia Thompson told News24 that extractors are being used to pump water out of the homes.

"The people are very scared and they have lost a lot during these floods."

Donations have continued to stream in for affected residents, while Checkers and USave have provided mobile soup units to Riviersonderend and Struisbaai.

Blankets, dry goods and toiletries have also been donated.

The SA Social Security Agency has tasked Gift of the Givers with delivering blankets and food to Struisbaai.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3613 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3365 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.22
-1.1%
GBP/ZAR
19.75
-1.2%
EUR/ZAR
17.14
-0.7%
AUD/ZAR
11.05
-0.8%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,814.64
+1.6%
Silver
27.38
+3.3%
Palladium
2,930.50
-1.6%
Platinum
1,250.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
68.96
+0.1%
Top 40
61,706
+0.3%
All Share
67,609
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,984
-0.5%
Industrial 25
86,103
+0.5%
Financial 15
12,567
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo