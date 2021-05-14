Western Cape storm: Another cold front expected this weekend

A cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday evening and will result in rainfall that will spread east across the province on Saturday and Sunday.

The SA Weather Service said the Cape Agulhas, Langeberg, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Swellendam, and Theewaterskloof area will be affected by the cold front.

Last week severe weather conditions made landfall in several parts of the Western Cape region, the storm brought with it strong winds and severe flooding and four people were killed.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued another weather warning for regions of the Western Cape for the coming weekend.

The SAWS said the Cape Agulhas, Langeberg, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Swellendam, and Theewaterskloof areas will be affected.

In a statement the SAWS said the cold front would lead to localised flooding.

"A slow moving cold front is expected to make landfall over the extreme southwestern parts of the Western Cape Province during Friday evening, resulting in rain and showers as it propagates eastwards. The bulk of the rain is expected during Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are projected in the range of 30-50mm over the mountainous areas of the Overberg district, Stellenbosch, and Langeberg municipalities."

The weather service added it is concerned about the high content in soil moisture which resulted from the severe weather system last week.

WEATHER ADVISORY: Impact-based warning issued by SAWS valid: 14 May 2021



WEATHER ADVISORY: Impact-based warning issued by SAWS valid: 14 May 2021

Yellow Level 2 for rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the Overberg and southern parts of the Cape Winelands (Western Cape) on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Last week severe weather conditions made landfall in several parts of the Western Cape region, the storm brought with it strong winds and severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of four people. The areas most affected included Struisbaai and Riviersonderend. Twenty-seven homes were evacuated.

Local government Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged residents to be cautious.

"[The] major worry at the moment is that the areas that bore the brunt of the storm a week ago, are expected to see a lot of rain once again."

Bredell said there is a high likelihood of localised flooding of roads and settlements in the regions, as well as a likelihood of rockfalls and mudslides in susceptible areas.

"Driving conditions may be hazardous once again and we urge patience and caution. All disaster entities are on standby once again and will be on hand to assist in the event of any emergency."