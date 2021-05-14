1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape storm: Another cold front expected this weekend

Marvin Charles
The South African Weather Services has issued a further update to the earlier warnings and said significant rainfall can now be expected over the City of Cape Town.
The South African Weather Services has issued a further update to the earlier warnings and said significant rainfall can now be expected over the City of Cape Town.
Marvin Charles
  • A cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday evening and will result in rainfall that will spread east across the province on Saturday and Sunday.
  • The SA Weather Service said the Cape Agulhas, Langeberg, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Swellendam, and Theewaterskloof area will be affected by the cold front.
  • Last week severe weather conditions made landfall in several parts of the Western Cape region, the storm brought with it strong winds and severe flooding and four people were killed.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued another weather warning for regions of the Western Cape for the coming weekend.

A cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday evening and will result in rainfall that will spread east across the province on Saturday and Sunday.

The SAWS said the Cape Agulhas, Langeberg, Overstrand, Stellenbosch, Swellendam, and Theewaterskloof areas will be affected.

ALSO READ | Western Cape storm: Karoo, Garden Route experience heaviest rains in six years

In a statement the SAWS said the cold front would lead to localised flooding.

"A slow moving cold front is expected to make landfall over the extreme southwestern parts of the Western Cape Province during Friday evening, resulting in rain and showers as it propagates eastwards. The bulk of the rain is expected during Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are projected in the range of 30-50mm over the mountainous areas of the Overberg district, Stellenbosch, and Langeberg municipalities." 

The weather service added it is concerned about the high content in soil moisture which resulted from the severe weather system last week. 

Last week severe weather conditions made landfall in several parts of the Western Cape region, the storm brought with it strong winds and severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of four people. The areas most affected included Struisbaai and Riviersonderend. Twenty-seven homes were evacuated.

ALSO READ | Western Cape storm: 2 dead, 2 missing, evacuations and rescues ... 'it was complete chaos'

Local government Environmental Affairs and Development Planning  MEC Anton Bredell urged residents to be cautious.

"[The] major worry at the moment is that the areas that bore the brunt of the storm a week ago, are expected to see a lot of rain once again."

Bredell said there is a high likelihood of localised flooding of roads and settlements in the regions, as well as a likelihood of rockfalls and mudslides in susceptible areas.

"Driving conditions may be hazardous once again and we urge patience and caution. All disaster entities are on standby once again and will be on hand to assist in the event of any emergency."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anton bredellcape townwestern capeweather
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 249 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
70% - 991 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
12% - 171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,838.05
+0.6%
Silver
27.39
+1.1%
Palladium
2,890.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,222.78
+1.0%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,573
+0.6%
All Share
66,598
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,386
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,685
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

11h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo