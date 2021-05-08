1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape storm: Malgas still cut off due to floods

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Some parts of the Western Cape were flooded during a severe winter storm.
Some parts of the Western Cape were flooded during a severe winter storm.
Overberg District Municipality
  • Efforts are underway to reach Malgas which was cut off as a result of floods that hit parts of the Western Cape.
  • Food, blankets and water were donated to affected communities.
  • Some roads remain closed, while others had limited access.

Malgas is still cut off and unreachable as relief teams try to reach the flooded area.

The storm that brought persistent rainfall has battered some areas in the Cape Winelands and Overberg.

The head of provincial disaster management, Colin Deiner, said Malgas was difficult to reach due to the heavy rain that flooded and swept away roads.

"Although everything seems to be under control and the adverse weather has been downgraded, we are trying to reach Malgas, which is very difficult to reach. We will request assistance from the Air Force should efforts to reach the area fail," he added on Saturday.

weather
Rescuers moving residents to safety after a winter storm battered some parts of the Western Cape.

Residents, who had to be evacuated received blankets, food and water from Gift of the Givers and other organisations. 

Deaths

Two people, who went missing, were found dead in Riversonderend and Stormsvlei, while two more deaths were recorded in Bonnievale.

The estimated number of displaced and affected residents reached more than 1 000 as of Friday. They came from areas such as Caledon, Potberg, Klipdale, Napier, Bredasdorp and Struisbaai.

The Overberg District Municipality on Friday said various farm roads were damaged, with no access to certain areas.

"Damage to agricultural fields and loss of livestock are expected to be significant. Heavy rainfall is predicted and will continue until Sunday morning. Several roads are either closed or affected. with the N2 temporarily closed at the Soutrivier bridge."

Meanwhile in Struisbaai, the Catch Cook restaurant at the Struisbaai Harbour was turned into a relief centre for families affected by the storm. Warm meals were prepared at the restaurant by volunteers from Friday, thanks to donors who gave food, clothes and blankets.

"The relief efforts are ongoing as rain continues to fall in the region. The Catch Cook restaurant will continue to offer warm meals during the immediate crisis period and any pledges of support and donations are welcome. Donations can be directed to Linette Ameels of the Catch Cook restaurant via 027 81 805 9999," the restaurant management said.

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4226 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3917 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo