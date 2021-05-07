Western Cape storm: Nature reserves closed due to heavy rain, strong winds

Eight Western Cape nature reserves have been closed due to a winter storm.

Various areas in the Overberg experienced heavy flooding during the downpour.

The bad weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

A number of CapeNature reserves have had to close due to a winter storm sweeping across the Western Cape.



The heavy rains and strong winds resulted in flooding in many rural towns and, by Thursday, two people had died, two others had been reported missing and hundreds evacuated.

In Struisbaai, evacuations have been carried out since the storm hit the coastal town, with Gift of the Givers requested to supply humanitarian aid to affected residents.

The Overberg - specifically Bredasdorp, Struisbaai, Riviersonderend and surrounding areas - were hardest hit by the winter storm, which made landfall on Tuesday evening.

Poor weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with inland areas such as Oudtshoorn on high alert.

On Friday morning, Colin Diener, the province's chief of disaster management, said there had been no further incidents overnight.

In a social media statement, Cape Nature announced that eight reserves had been affected.

Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve is expected to reopen on Saturday, Marloth Nature Reserve on Monday, and De Hoop Nature Reserve on Tuesday.

All hiking trails at Vrolijkheid Nature Reserve and Kogelberg Nature Reserve are closed and will reopen on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

At Robberg Nature Reserve, the Fountain Shack overnight accommodation will reopen on Sunday, and at Keurbooms River Nature Reserve, the Whiskey Creek Cabin overnight accommodation will reopen on Saturday.

"The dates for reopening may be amended, depending on weather conditions. Please take precautions when travelling in the affected areas," the statement said.

