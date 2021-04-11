1h ago

add bookmark

Western Cape taxi violence has claimed 25 lives since January

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The most recent incident of taxi violence in Cape Town happened on Wednesday.
The most recent incident of taxi violence in Cape Town happened on Wednesday.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • A total of 25 people have been killed in the relentless taxi violence in the Western Cape.
  • The most recent incident took place on Wednesday.
  • A team of dedicated investigators has been assigned to deal with the growing violent crime.

The unabated taxi violence in the Western Cape has claimed 25 lives since the beginning of the year.

The latest murder case registered was that of the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Victor Wiwi and his protector.

The pair was shot and killed while travelling towards the Nyanga area on Wednesday evening.

MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela said two of Wiwi’s colleagues survived the shooting.

Madikizela confirmed that police are investigating cases of double murder and attempted murder.

“Wednesday’s incident brings the total number of taxi related murders in the Western Cape to 25 since January, with 11 attempted murders and injuries over the same period. 

“These criminal acts must be condemned. Leaders of the minibus taxi industry have a responsibility to ensure that their members operate within the law and in accordance with their constitution and signed code of conduct,” said Madikizela.

READ: Fears of taxi war in Cape Town after killing of CATA president

Madikizela has called on CATA leaders and members to remain calm and allow the police to do their work.

He said police have assured him that they have assigned a dedicated team of detectives to investigate taxi related crimes. 

“Following Wednesday’s incident, I have called an urgent meeting on Monday with the leaders of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape branch to express my grave concerns regarding their inability to stop the senseless taxi killings.

“The current spate of violence and killing jeopardises the agreements between my department and the taxi industry leadership structure,” said Madikizela.

Madikizela urged citizens and taxi operators to work together with the police to identify hitmen and paymasters responsible for the recent taxi violence in the province.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bonginkozi madikizelacape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6651 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1953 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7985 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo