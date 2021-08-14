1h ago

Western Cape teacher beats Covid-19 twice: 'I am obsessed with getting my vaccine'

Tammy Petersen
Heidi Geldenhuys with Grade 2 class.
Supplied
  • Heidi Geldenhuys last month beat Covid-19 for the second time.
  • Initially hesitant to be vaccinated, she says being hospitalised is an experience she never wants anyone to go through.
  • She is registered, and eager to get her jab as soon as she has secured an appointment date.

Hell or high water will not stand in the way of Heidi Geldenhuys getting her jab.

After twice beating Covid-19, she is determined not to tempt fate should a variant of the virus come knocking again.

The Grade 2 teacher, who suffers from diabetes, was last month discharged from a West Coast hospital, where she spent five days in the intensive care unit.

Admitting she was initially hesitant after listening to anti-vaccination claims and theories, being on oxygen for almost a week and watching people die in the beds around her, was a horror she said she did not want anyone else to go through.

"Taking the vaccine is a choice, but it has to be an informed one. I heard the talk, but did my own research before I formed my decision. And the science and proof that you stand a better chance of surviving, especially if you're diabetic like me, is the reason I am obsessed with getting my vaccine."

Geldenhuys, from Langebaan in the Western Cape, at the end of June started experiencing Covid-19 symptoms – warning signs she recognised from when she was diagnosed last year.

But, unlike her first case, which she beat in quarantine without needing hospitalisation, she was not as lucky this time. She said:

I remember waking up from a coma with all these oxygen cylinders and equipment around me. I asked myself how I ended up here – I had been so careful, following all the advised protocols and doing everything I possibly could to keep myself safe.

Meticulous when it comes to exposing herself and her Grade 2 class to possible infection, she diligently sanitises her 36 pupils seven times during the course of the school day. They wear their masks and touch as little as possible – a tough task for the seven- and eight-year-olds.

"I have no idea where I got it from the second time – my children, the groceries, who knows? But it goes to show that no matter how cautious you may be, you are always at risk, no matter where you go."

After bravely trying to fight the virus on her own, severe breathing problems forced her into hospital, where she was treated for seven days.

Geldenhuys is still recovering, unable to enjoy her long beach walks, which she has had to decrease to short strolls as her breathing hasn't improved enough to allow her to exert herself.

But she is grateful to have survived, saying:

When you lay in that hospital bed, you realise what is important – life. Not money and worldly things; what matters are your children, your family, your colleagues, all the people praying for you. I thought of all my friends who had died of Covid-19, before we got a vaccine. They didn't have options. But I have.

She is elated that a 60-year-old colleague, who had contracted the virus after being vaccinated, is in recovery after experiencing only slight symptoms.

Geldenhuys, too, had registered for vaccination when teachers were prioritised, but had already been infected when it was time to get her jab.

Heidi Geldenhuys is eager to be vaccinated after beating Covid-19 twice.

Keen to join the ranks of the vaccinated, she is registered and eagerly awaiting her appointment date.

"There is so much proof that vaccination works. Covid-19 is real. And we have to do what we can to protect ourselves," she maintained.

"I have three grown sons, all under the age of 30. When their age groups open, they will be going for their injections. They saw what happened to me, how sick I was. I am an example of what can happen."

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, over nine million vaccines have been administered.

Currently, people 35 and older are eligible for the jab, while those over 18 will be able to be vaccinated from 1 September.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

