Western Cape to request special provincial funeral for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would be requesting a special provincial funeral for veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards
  • Surtie-Richards, 66, was found dead in a guesthouse in Cape Town on Monday. 
  • Earlier on Tuesday, her family said her funeral would take place at Durbanville Memorial Park on 13 June.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he will be requesting a special provincial funeral for veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Winde, he would be writing a letter to Ramaphosa requesting a category 2 special provincial funeral after getting support from Surtie-Richards' family.

"The nation has a lost a giant who will be remembered for her immense talent and contributions to our creative industry.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time and look forward to a positive response to our request from President Ramaphosa," he said.

According to the policy for state funerals, category 2 special provincial funerals might be held for "distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier of a province".

Surtie-Richards, 66, was found dead in a guesthouse in Cape Town on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, her family said her funeral would take place at Durbanville Memorial Park on 13 June.

READ | Shaleen Surtie-Richards funeral arrangements released

The Cape Town-born actress won more than 40 awards and acted in numerous movies and festivals in South Africa and London.

She will always be remembered for her starring role in Egoli: Place of Gold as Ester "Nenna" Willemse.

Surtie-Richards also received acclaim for her role as Fiela Komotie in the movie Fiela se Kind.

