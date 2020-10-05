44m ago

add bookmark

Western Cape transport official accused of sexual harassment

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A traffic official has been accused of sexual harassment.
A traffic official has been accused of sexual harassment.
Supplied
  • A senior official in the Western Cape Traffic Department has been accused of sexual harassment and victimisation. 
  • The complaint came after a comment on a colleague's dance style at a work function, among other incidents. 
  • The MEC for Transport and Public Works told Cape Talk an independent investigation will be conducted. 

A senior official in the Western Cape Traffic Department has been accused of sexually harassing and victimising a colleague.

The complaint, revealed by Cape Talk, alleges that the official chided a female colleague for dancing like a stripper at a work function.

In another incident, the official is alleged to have told the woman she looks "lekker from behind".

In an interview with Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies, Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "When I read [the complaint] it sounded very, very serious."

He said an independent investigation is planned. 

"But also we must give the opportunity for the other [person] to tell his side of the story," Madikizela said.

Comment from the official being accused was not immediately available to News24.

READ | Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa hangs up badge after more than four decades of service

According to the complaint, in June 2019 the traffic directorate in the province had a traffic law workshop with a motivational speaker.

One of the items on the agenda was to get five officials to dance in front of everyone. 

The woman was nominated and was applauded after her dance.

Chided

However, the following week when she returned to her office, she was allegedly chided by the official, for dancing like women "in a strip club", her complaint read.

She was told men were "undressing me with their eyes" and that it was best she seek other employment. 

She later typed a document for him and was allegedly told "What k-- is this?" [what rubbish is this?].

She was treated for anxiety and was booked off work.

READ | 4 men posing as security guards rob Durban jewellery store

She alleged that the official had made sexual remarks before, but she had been too scared to speak to anyone about it.

When she returned to work she and the official seemed to get along, but things became fraught again when she was asked to pack up the office of a personal assistant to a senior colleague.

Help

She pointed out that she had a bad back and was offered help, but also did not feel right that the person's office was going to be packed up while they still held the position.

They eventually discussed this at a meeting where the official she is accusing allegedly told her: "Yor you mos look lekka from behind" [wow, you look nice from behind].

She told him not to do it again, and eventually reported the official to a colleague at work.

At a meeting, she was accused of lying and was threatened with a defamation lawsuit. She collapsed with an anxiety attack afterwards.

A spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works said the department is aware of it the allegation of sexual harassment against a senior manager.

"As with all allegations of this nature, the DTPW gives its full support to the investigation which will follow the established processes linked to matters of this nature. The complainant has access to additional support via our employee assistance programme. The investigating structure will manage the process from this point forward."

Related Links
Education committee to probe fitness of vice-chancellor over sexual harrassment claims
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Top cop in Cape Town moved amid sexual harassment probe
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 827 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 761 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 456 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

14h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(-0.96)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1916.02
(+0.71)
Silver
24.41
(+2.18)
Platinum
895.00
(+1.47)
Brent Crude
39.13
(0.00)
Palladium
2352.37
(+2.94)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo