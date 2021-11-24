54m ago

Western Cape's local councils all constituted on time

Jan Gerber
  • All of the 25 local municipal councils in the Western Cape have been constituted following the elections.
  • The DA and partners govern 17 municipalities, and the ANC and its partners eight.
  • The province's five district municipalities will now be constituted.

Now that the dust has settled after the 1 November elections and the turbulent coalition talks are over, each of the 25 local municipal councils in the Western Cape had been formally constituted by the Tuesday deadline.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell confirmed this on Wednesday and congratulated the elected officials.

"I want to say good luck and all the very best for the next five years. My door is open to every mayor and elected official, and my department is always ready to provide any support that councils may need. I hope we can all work together and in service of all our communities," Bredell said in a statement.

READ | DA hangs on to 4 councils in the Western Cape with a little help from its friends, and the EFF

The DA governs 17 municipalities, either with outright majorities or coalition partners, and the ANC and coalition partners the remaining eight.

There was a change in government in seven municipalities. The DA and coalition partners won back Bitou, Knysna and Mazikama, and governs Cederberg with Cederberg Eerste.

The ANC and its partners have taken Oudtshoorn, Theewaterskloof and Prince Albert of the DA.

A municipality that might see a government change soon is Kannaland, where the ANC is reconsidering its arrangement with ICOSA after the public outrage at the election of convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson of ICOSA as mayor.

READ | ANC to review coalition decision after reports that Kannaland mayor is a convicted rapist

The Western Cape also has five district councils - Cape Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route, Central Karoo and West Coast.

"These five district councils will now hold their first council meetings and elect their representatives. I want to wish them the best of luck in finalising the processes before we can all get on with delivering services to our communities," Bredell said.

