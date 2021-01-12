1h ago

Westville households get electricity after years of waiting

Joseph Chirume
Nomonde Gwedashe has been living in Westville for more than 10 years. On Monday, her home was among 1 000 shacks to get electricity from the municipality.
Joseph Chirume
  • A thousand shacks were connected to electricity in Westville, Port Elizabeth, on Monday.
  • They had been relying on illegal connections for more than a decade.
  • The electrification follows several protests where residents demanded electricity from the council.

The Westville informal settlement is one of the oldest in Port Elizabeth.

For years, residents have been relying on illegal power connections, which led to a number of protests. At least two children have been electrocuted by uncovered wires, GroundUp reported.

Westville Residents Community chairperson Sipho Ntsondwa said the power had been switched on at 1 000 of the 1 250 shacks.

"We are happy that we now have electricity and the area is bright at night. This is good for everybody because informal connections were dangerous for our children. I hope the municipality will do the same for the 250 remaining shacks," Ntsondwa said.

Resident Nomonde Gwedashe has been living in Westville for more than 10 years. She lives with her boyfriend and their young child.

"Our lives will improve. I am glad that I can live a better life and will use my electricity sparingly."

Mayoral Committee Member for Electricity and Energy Luxolo Namette said the electrification of the remaining shacks could not be completed because they had ran out of circuit breakers. He assured the community that they will return and complete the project in February.

