Wet start to election day for Western Cape as IEC checks on high risk voting stations

accreditation
Jenni Evans
  • All of the Western Cape's voting stations opened for the municipal elections on Monday. 
  • The rain, however, had the Disaster Management Centre checking up on voting stations in flood plains or those hosted in tents.
  • Six people ended up voting on the wrong ballot paper, but this had been rectified.

Six votes cast on the wrong ballot paper for one ward, coupled with the reinforcing of tents for the rain and wind marked the start of voting in the Western Cape. 

"The status as I would like to indicate for the province for the Western Cape, is that all our stations are open and operational," said provincial electoral officer Michael Hendricks during a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) nerve centre in Cape Town on Monday. 

LIVE | Elections 2021: Voters across SA head to ballot boxes as voting stations open

Hendricks said the biggest challenge so far was the weather - it rained across the province on Monday morning. 

The IEC contacted specialists to check the anchoring at stations housed in tents. The IEC was also monitoring voting stations in flood plain areas. 

There are around 35 tented voting stations in the province, most in the Cape Metro - these were set up as there was no permanent structure available in the area, or venues had already been booked out for another event. 

The majority of the rain-related issues were in Khayelitsha, Marikana, Philippi East and Macassar. 

Incorrect ward ballots

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit was attending to these areas. 

There were also two power outages at voting stations - one due to cable theft. 

Hendricks said:

The IEC will do everything to allow voting until 21:00.

People still in the queue at 21:00 would be allowed to vote. 

The majority of stations in the Cape metro opened on time at 07:00.

Meanwhile, in Ward 114, the incorrect ward ballot was delivered and this was picked up after six votes were cast.

The six votes were quarantined and would be sent to a central site for quarantined votes from around the country. Those voters would not be called back to vote again.

The IEC had also deployed conflict management specialists to speak to people protesting near voting stations. 

A provincial party liaison committee meeting also raised some issues, mostly around the proper accreditation required for party agents.

A party logo was not needed on top of an accreditation form, as requested in other places.


Read more on:
western capeelections 2021
