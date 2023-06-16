1h ago

Share

Wet, windy... and waves: Storm to continue pounding Western Cape over long weekend

accreditation
Marvin Charles, Lisalee Solomons and Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The SA Weather Service has warned of more inclement weather in the Western Cape over the long weekend.
  • Authorities are on high alert as they continue to provide relief to those affected by heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The rainfall increased water levels at dams that supply Cape Town to 86.1%.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for winds and waves in Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Friday. 

Forecaster Dipuo Tuwana said, however, that the impact was expected to be minor and isolated.

On Saturday, the province would experience isolated to scattered rains, with widespread showers in the Cape Town Metropole, she said. 

Tuwana said they had issued a level 7 warning for disruptive rainfall and flooding in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof Municipality.

"There is a very low likelihood of severe impact to occur."

She added that the service had issued a level 4 warning for the City of Cape Town and Langeberg Municipality. 


"Here, there is a high likelihood of severe impact."

The City's disaster management said it had responded to affected areas by unblocking drains and removing debris, and would be on standby to respond to disruptive weather conditions that may still arise.

It issued safety tips for flood preparedness, mitigation and prevention:

  • Clearing drainage systems
  • Raising floor level structures so that it is above the ground level
  • Making sandbags
  • Digging trenches to divert water away from the structure
  • Fixing leaking roofs
  • Reporting drain leakages

News24 previously reported that Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell had said that the Disaster Risk Management Centre was on high alert.

This follows a series of cold fronts that made landfall at the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis assessed City teams' efforts to mitigate localised flooding and the impact of inclement weather in different parts of Cape Town.

He said: 

We've seen several rivers burst their banks in Cape Town, including the Eerste River/Kuils River, affecting parts of Zandvlei and Macassar, and the Mosselbank River, impacting Klipheuwel and Philadelphia, as well as mudslides in the Oudeskip area, near Hangberg in Hout Bay.

Hill-Lewis said he had witnessed a major City effort to excavate the Keyser River near Tokai, where teams are removing silt and vegetation and diverting water within the catchment to help reduce the flow into the river. 

This should further alleviate the localised flooding which has affected businesses and the Melomed hospital in the area. I was also encouraged to see officials making progress on restoring flooded streets in Heideveld, as they have been doing in communities across the city.

The City's Informal Settlements Management Department was also continuing with its assessment of areas affected by flooding.

Hill-Lewis said:

Teams are currently out in high-risk areas to provide assistance to relevant City departments where water needs to be removed. NGOs are further assisting with humanitarian relief for residents of affected informal settlements, among them the Mother Soup Project and Ashraful Aid International. The City is also providing milling and sand where feasible.

On Friday afternoon, Eskom said that several areas in the province had experienced power outages due to infrastructural damage caused by severe weather conditions.

It said the affected areas were:

  • Lourensrivier Substation: All substation equipment successfully energised on Friday morning. It said teams would monitor the site amid the persistent coldfront.
  • Houhoek-Hermanus line: Affected areas include Stanford and Gansbaai. The utility said it expected to restore the outage at 18:00 on Friday evening.
  • Hex-Hammanshof 66 kV line: Villiersdorp, Hammanshof and surrounding areas. No ETR confirmed as yet.
  • West Coast District: Outages affect Kapteinskloof, Vredendal Eskom depot, Citrusdal, Piketberg and various municipalities namely Bergrivier, Cederberg, Swartland, Drakenstein, Hantam and Matzikama. It said the roads were damaged and its team monitored the risk of working with the Disaster Management teams deployed in the affected areas. 
  • Other affected areas: Betty’s Bay, Onrus, Witzenberg District, Kraaifontein, Wallacedene, Khayelitsha, Elsies River, Grabouw and Sir Lowry’s pass.

The utility said it had deployed teams to affected areas.

"Several teams continue attending to faults to minimise the impact and duration of the interruption which Eskom wish to complete before the weather conditions worsen as per the South African Weather Service's alert."

The good news is that water levels at dams that supply Cape Town with drinking water have increased to 86.1%.

Data recorded at the dams since the beginning of June show that rainfall for this time of year is well in excess of long-term averages.

Dr Kevin Winter, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town's Department of Environmental and Geographical Science, said the rainfall over the past 24 hours was not unprecedented.

"However, we have had a number of consecutive days like this, and the ground water table is rising, and water has nowhere to go. The SA Weather Service's seasonal forecast predicted above-average rainfall for the Western Cape region. It looks like they have got it right. I think that we will be breaking some records for rainfall for June in certain parts of Western Cape," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
geordin hill lewiswestern capecape townweatherfloods
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
74% - 2285 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
26% - 814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

2h ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.21
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.34
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
977.54
-1.3%
Palladium
1,414.97
+1.5%
Gold
1,956.53
-0.1%
Silver
24.03
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.67
+3.3%
Top 40
73,035
0.0%
All Share
78,532
0.0%
Resource 10
69,308
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,503
0.0%
Financial 15
16,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo