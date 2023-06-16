Wet, windy... and waves: Storm to continue pounding Western Cape over long weekend

The SA Weather Service has warned of more inclement weather in the Western Cape over the long weekend.

Authorities are on high alert as they continue to provide relief to those affected by heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rainfall increased water levels at dams that supply Cape Town to 86.1%.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning for winds and waves in Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Friday.

Forecaster Dipuo Tuwana said, however, that the impact was expected to be minor and isolated.

On Saturday, the province would experience isolated to scattered rains, with widespread showers in the Cape Town Metropole, she said.

Tuwana said they had issued a level 7 warning for disruptive rainfall and flooding in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof Municipality.

"There is a very low likelihood of severe impact to occur."

She added that the service had issued a level 4 warning for the City of Cape Town and Langeberg Municipality.





"Here, there is a high likelihood of severe impact."

The City's disaster management said it had responded to affected areas by unblocking drains and removing debris, and would be on standby to respond to disruptive weather conditions that may still arise.

It issued safety tips for flood preparedness, mitigation and prevention:

Clearing drainage systems

Raising floor level structures so that it is above the ground level

Making sandbags

Digging trenches to divert water away from the structure

Fixing leaking roofs

Reporting drain leakages

News24 previously reported that Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell had said that the Disaster Risk Management Centre was on high alert. This follows a series of cold fronts that made landfall at the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis assessed City teams' efforts to mitigate localised flooding and the impact of inclement weather in different parts of Cape Town. He said:

We've seen several rivers burst their banks in Cape Town, including the Eerste River/Kuils River, affecting parts of Zandvlei and Macassar, and the Mosselbank River, impacting Klipheuwel and Philadelphia, as well as mudslides in the Oudeskip area, near Hangberg in Hout Bay.

Hill-Lewis said he had witnessed a major City effort to excavate the Keyser River near Tokai, where teams are removing silt and vegetation and diverting water within the catchment to help reduce the flow into the river.

This should further alleviate the localised flooding which has affected businesses and the Melomed hospital in the area. I was also encouraged to see officials making progress on restoring flooded streets in Heideveld, as they have been doing in communities across the city.

The City's Informal Settlements Management Department was also continuing with its assessment of areas affected by flooding.

Hill-Lewis said:

Teams are currently out in high-risk areas to provide assistance to relevant City departments where water needs to be removed. NGOs are further assisting with humanitarian relief for residents of affected informal settlements, among them the Mother Soup Project and Ashraful Aid International. The City is also providing milling and sand where feasible.

On Friday afternoon, Eskom said that several areas in the province had experienced power outages due to infrastructural damage caused by severe weather conditions.

It said the affected areas were:

Lourensrivier Substation: All substation equipment successfully energised on Friday morning. It said teams would monitor the site amid the persistent coldfront.

Houhoek-Hermanus line: Affected areas include Stanford and Gansbaai. The utility said it expected to restore the outage at 18:00 on Friday evening.

Hex-Hammanshof 66 kV line: Villiersdorp, Hammanshof and surrounding areas. No ETR confirmed as yet.

West Coast District: Outages affect Kapteinskloof, Vredendal Eskom depot, Citrusdal, Piketberg and various municipalities namely Bergrivier, Cederberg, Swartland, Drakenstein, Hantam and Matzikama. It said the roads were damaged and its team monitored the risk of working with the Disaster Management teams deployed in the affected areas.

Other affected areas: Betty’s Bay, Onrus, Witzenberg District, Kraaifontein, Wallacedene, Khayelitsha, Elsies River, Grabouw and Sir Lowry’s pass.

The utility said it had deployed teams to affected areas.

"Several teams continue attending to faults to minimise the impact and duration of the interruption which Eskom wish to complete before the weather conditions worsen as per the South African Weather Service's alert."

The good news is that water levels at dams that supply Cape Town with drinking water have increased to 86.1%.

Data recorded at the dams since the beginning of June show that rainfall for this time of year is well in excess of long-term averages.

Dr Kevin Winter, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town's Department of Environmental and Geographical Science, said the rainfall over the past 24 hours was not unprecedented.

"However, we have had a number of consecutive days like this, and the ground water table is rising, and water has nowhere to go. The SA Weather Service's seasonal forecast predicted above-average rainfall for the Western Cape region. It looks like they have got it right. I think that we will be breaking some records for rainfall for June in certain parts of Western Cape," he said.



