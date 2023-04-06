Wet, windy Easter long weekend on the cards for Western Cape as cold front makes landfall

A cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Friday.

Cool, wet and windy conditions are likely to be felt into the weekend.

The weather may affect road conditions for Easter travellers.

Western Cape residents and visitors will be spending the Easter long weekend in cool, rainy and windy conditions as a cold front makes landfall on Friday.

The wet conditions are likely to affect road conditions for Easter holidaymakers who are travelling in the province.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Stacy Colborne said the cold front, which was approaching from the west, was expected to reach the province on Friday.

She said Western Cape residents could expect rainfall from around lunchtime, along with winds of between 30km/h and 50km/h.

Cape Town can expect a high of 19°C on Friday, and the temperature is expected to drop to 17°C on Saturday.

Colborne said the cold front would move across the southern coastline, leading to cool and wet conditions in the southern Cape on Saturday and Sunday.

George is likely to see temperatures drop to 14°C on Saturday and 17°C on Sunday. Plettenberg Bay will have highs of 16°C and 17°C, respectively.

Colborne added that it was not unusual for the province to experience a cold front at this time of year, adding that one had already made landfall earlier in the month, resulting in cool and wet conditions in the province.

She added that there was very little chance of snowfall.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said the province usually experienced "a considerable increase in traffic volumes" at this time of year, requiring his department to be on high alert to avoid accidents.

Last year, 36 people died on the province's roads during the Easter holiday period.

Western Cape Mobility and Infrastructure spokesperson Jandre Bakker said officials were "ready to rapidly respond to any need for road repairs" that should result from heavy rain and flooding.

He added:

The mobility department will be out in the field, regardless of the weather, and traffic law enforcement officers and support staff will alert road users to inclement weather.

Bakker said they encouraged all motorists to adhere to speed limits, keep a safe following distance, and switch on their headlights for greater visibility.

"Before embarking on any long journey, motorists should ensure that their vehicles are in good order, including tyres, windscreens and windscreen wipers," Bakker said.

Ahead of the cold front on Friday, the Northern Cape is likely to experience strong winds, along with light drizzle between Alexander Bay and Garies, Colborne added.