'We've been harbouring a dangerous killer' - shock after woman confesses to killing, dismembering husband

Residents of Ledig village in North West are still haunted by t he discovery of human body parts in three pit latrines.

Prosper Chipungare's remains were found five years after his wife, Nancy Majonhi, allegedly butchered him.

Majonhi's confession to the police and loved ones led to the shocking discovery.

Residents of Ledig village next to the Sun City resort are still grappling with the news that their neighbour has confessed to killing her husband, dismembering the body and throwing the body parts down three pit latrines.



This came after Nancy Majonhi led police to three toilets which she said contained the remains of her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44. She told police she had assaulted Chipungare with a hammer in 2015, dismembered his body with a shovel and threw the pieces in three pit latrine toilets.

Human remains were found after the toilets were demolished last month. The remains have since been taken for DNA testing.

The couple's former landlord, Theo Sedumedi, said Majonhi's confession was still lingering in his mind.



"I have never seen nor heard of such a thing in my life. Chipungare was slaughtered like a cow. She strategically dumped his body parts in toilets where no one would suspect.

Sedumedi said:

She is brutal. I have never in my life thought that a woman is capable of such a crime. We are used to reading about how men kill women and children, not the other way around as it had happened in my village.

Sedumedi said he met Chipungare around 2013 when he was looking for a place to stay.

"A friend introduced Chipungare to me. We then agreed with Chipungare that he stay in my house as it was unoccupied.

"Chipungare told me that he was going to live with his wife. During their stay on my property, I never heard of any complaint from neighbours. They were living peacefully, like any other normal couple," Sedumedi said.

However, two years later, Sedumedi became worried when he realised that he had not seen Chipungare for some time.

"I confronted Nancy, who told me that she didn't know where Chipungare was. She later claimed that she last saw Chipungare when he went to Pretoria to buy a vehicle and had not returned since.

Sedumedi said:

Majonhi lied to us when she told us in 2015 that she didn't know where Chipungare was, knowing very well that she had killed him and chopped his body into pieces. What she did is inexplicable. It is something that is done to animals, not humans.

Pointing out body parts

Majonhi's former neighbour, Tshepo Medupe, was present last month when Majonhi and her relatives arrived in the village in a convoy of police vehicles.

"They first stopped at a house near ours. Majonhi jumped out and led police to a pit toilet, where police found the upper part of Chipungare's body.

"They moved to another toilet in our street, where they found upper and lower limbs dumped inside a toilet.

Ntwaagae Seleka

"They then went to the third toilet, where they removed a skull from another pit toilet. It felt like we were watching a movie. She was the one pointing out to the police where the body parts were found," Medupe said.



Medupe claimed that sometime late last year, Majonhi approached his mother to buy a black chicken that she wanted to use to cleanse herself.



"She didn't explain to my mother why she wanted to cleanse herself. My mother refused to sell her the chicken. I suspect that her husband's spirit was haunting her, as we have later learnt. The discovery has shocked us and left us scared.



"The truth is that we have been harbouring a dangerous killer in our midst. She always pretended to be living an honest and simple life, knowing very well that she had done something horrible. What a killer," Medupe said.

Siphiwe Magagula lives in a yard where police found Chipungare's four limbs.

Magagula was away to fetch wood when police called him to return to his house.



"They even drove to the bush and brought me home, saying I was swiftly needed. They told me that Majonhi had confessed to burying her husband's body parts inside my old toilet.



"She was there with the police and pointed out the toilet where she dumped body parts. Police dug through the pit toilet and found upper and lower limbs wrapped with a fishing net.



"She then confessed that those were her husband's remains. I was gobsmacked that a quiet and respectable woman had done such an ugly thing. I hope Chipungare's remains are given a dignified burial at his home in Zimbabwe. The man deserves to rest in peace," Magagula said.



According to Majonhi's eldest brother, Andrew, she confessed to having killed her husband after telling the family she was haunted by his ghost.



Majonhi confessed to the family back home in Zimbabwe and they accompanied her back to South Africa to hand her over to the police.



Majonhi was expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on 21 September for a bail application.

