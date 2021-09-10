1h ago

add bookmark

'We've been harbouring a dangerous killer' - shock after woman confesses to killing, dismembering husband

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court.
Nancy Majonhi in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • Residents of Ledig village in North West are still haunted by the discovery of human body parts in three pit latrines.
  • Prosper Chipungare's remains were found five years after his wife, Nancy Majonhi, allegedly butchered him.
  • Majonhi's confession to the police and loved ones led to the shocking discovery.

Residents of Ledig village next to the Sun City resort are still grappling with the news that their neighbour has confessed to killing her husband, dismembering the body and throwing the body parts down three pit latrines.

This came after Nancy Majonhi led police to three toilets which she said contained the remains of her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44. She told police she had assaulted Chipungare with a hammer in 2015, dismembered his body with a shovel and threw the pieces in three pit latrine toilets.

Human remains were found after the toilets were demolished last month. The remains have since been taken for DNA testing.

The couple's former landlord, Theo Sedumedi, said Majonhi's confession was still lingering in his mind.

"I have never seen nor heard of such a thing in my life. Chipungare was slaughtered like a cow. She strategically dumped his body parts in toilets where no one would suspect.

Sedumedi said:

She is brutal. I have never in my life thought that a woman is capable of such a crime. We are used to reading about how men kill women and children, not the other way around as it had happened in my village.

Sedumedi said he met Chipungare around 2013 when he was looking for a place to stay.

READ | Husband's 'ghost' allegedly drove a woman to confess to killing, dismembering him

"A friend introduced Chipungare to me. We then agreed with Chipungare that he stay in my house as it was unoccupied.

"Chipungare told me that he was going to live with his wife. During their stay on my property, I never heard of any complaint from neighbours. They were living peacefully, like any other normal couple," Sedumedi said.

However, two years later, Sedumedi became worried when he realised that he had not seen Chipungare for some time.

"I confronted Nancy, who told me that she didn't know where Chipungare was. She later claimed that she last saw Chipungare when he went to Pretoria to buy a vehicle and had not returned since.

Sedumedi said:

Majonhi lied to us when she told us in 2015 that she didn't know where Chipungare was, knowing very well that she had killed him and chopped his body into pieces. What she did is inexplicable. It is something that is done to animals, not humans.

Pointing out body parts

Majonhi's former neighbour, Tshepo Medupe, was present last month when Majonhi and her relatives arrived in the village in a convoy of police vehicles.

"They first stopped at a house near ours. Majonhi jumped out and led police to a pit toilet, where police found the upper part of Chipungare's body.

"They moved to another toilet in our street, where they found upper and lower limbs dumped inside a toilet.

Pit toilet
One of the three pit toilets where Prosper Chipungare's remains were found.

"They then went to the third toilet, where they removed a skull from another pit toilet. It felt like we were watching a movie. She was the one pointing out to the police where the body parts were found," Medupe said.

Medupe claimed that sometime late last year, Majonhi approached his mother to buy a black chicken that she wanted to use to cleanse herself.

"She didn't explain to my mother why she wanted to cleanse herself. My mother refused to sell her the chicken. I suspect that her husband's spirit was haunting her, as we have later learnt. The discovery has shocked us and left us scared.

"The truth is that we have been harbouring a dangerous killer in our midst. She always pretended to be living an honest and simple life, knowing very well that she had done something horrible. What a killer," Medupe said.

Siphiwe Magagula lives in a yard where police found Chipungare's four limbs.

Magagula was away to fetch wood when police called him to return to his house.

"They even drove to the bush and brought me home, saying I was swiftly needed. They told me that Majonhi had confessed to burying her husband's body parts inside my old toilet.

"She was there with the police and pointed out the toilet where she dumped body parts. Police dug through the pit toilet and found upper and lower limbs wrapped with a fishing net.

"She then confessed that those were her husband's remains. I was gobsmacked that a quiet and respectable woman had done such an ugly thing. I hope Chipungare's remains are given a dignified burial at his home in Zimbabwe. The man deserves to rest in peace," Magagula said.

ALSO READ | Woman accused of butchering husband and dumping his body in pit latrines wants bail

According to Majonhi's eldest brother, Andrew, she confessed to having killed her husband after telling the family she was haunted by his ghost.

Majonhi confessed to the family back home in Zimbabwe and they accompanied her back to South Africa to hand her over to the police.

Majonhi was expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate's Court on 21 September for a bail application.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1348 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4512 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1441 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 656 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.10
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.57
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,796.82
+0.1%
Silver
24.07
+0.1%
Palladium
2,220.52
+1.9%
Platinum
985.41
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.45
-1.6%
Top 40
58,416
+0.7%
All Share
64,546
+0.6%
Resource 10
60,828
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,249
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,927
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo